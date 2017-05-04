Hansen continues hot start to rodeo season

Jordan Hansen is seeing the benefit of getting back out on the rodeo circuit early.

The Calgary bull rider won his second Canadian Professional Rodeo Association event of the season on Sunday, taking the Camrose Spring Classic Indoor Pro Rodeo at the Camrose Regional Exhibition with a ride of 87.5 points on Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp. bull Cutie.

Hansen won the 2016 Canadian Final Rodeo buckle in Edmonton in November — his first rodeo after shattering his right ankle in five places in July — and headed to the U.S. pro circuit in January to start picking up points and bucks for this season.

“After CFR you don’t really have much until April and that’s a pretty big gap to not be getting on bulls,” said Hansen. “I think it’s made a pretty big difference to go down there for the winter and stay fresh, it’s like you never really stopped.

He has also already won the Medicine Hat Broncs and Honky Tonks Spring Rodeo and the Professional Bull Riders Challenge at Lethbridge while also placing fifth at Red Deer’s PBR event. His results have him first in the CPRA standings and second on the PBR tour. For his win in Camrose he also picked up $1,539.72 in prize money. But it is the overall total at the end of the year he is concerned about to get him back to Edmonton to defend his first ever CFR title.

“The goal is to win another one, and I like them next year to say two-time Canadian champ,” said Hansen. “As cool as it is to hear, it also fuels my fire that I want another one.”

His ride on Sunday in Camrose showed just why he is one of the top bull riders in Canada right now.

Cutie came out of the chute bucking hard and spinning to the left, but at about the five-second mark he changed directions and started spinning back to the right. Hansen held strong and rode out the eight seconds in style and topped Tayler Pankewitz’s score of 87 he set in Saturday’s show.

“Sometimes it can really catch you off guard, all of your momentum is going one way and then all of a sudden they’ll switch it up and go the other,” said Hansen. “It certainly can throw a little bit of change in your plans, but it’s our job to match them jump for jump and that’s what we’ve got to do, no matter what they do, we’ve got to stay on.”

Cody Floyd and Garrett Green tied for third at 86.5 points.

It was a big three-day weekend for the Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp. This was their first full rodeo of the season — the tenth year they have supplied Camrose’s annual rodeo — and the stock met their expectations.

“The bulls all weekend long were phenomenal. The first night they only rode one but they were close to riding three or four others, but everything has been bucking really good,” said Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp. general manager Jonathan Kimta.

The rodeo started Sunday by honouring a legend in the industry, and founding partner with Outlaw Buckers, Bruce Flewelling, who died last week. One of his final wishes was that two of Outlaw’s long-time star bucking horses — Jay Bar Nine and American Trip — be retired.

“They’ve had a very storied carry in rodeo and it was just a fitting tribute to Bruce to retire those horses here,” said Kimta.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout for the rodeo. They sold out Saturday’s show and the rodeo dance, which was headlined by rising Canadian country music star Bobby Wills, and had healthy crowds for both Friday and Sunday as well.

“It was a great weekend, lots of great riders, great stock, retirement of a couple of great horses,” said CRE Major Events & International Agricultural Marketing Manager Marilyn Lee. “We have a lot of qualified personnel that work for us to put this on and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Jake Vold won the bareback event ($1,429.18) with 87 points on J-9 Jay Bar Nine over Seth Hardwick (86 points, $1,173.97) and Michael Solberg (85 points, $918.76).

Stephen Culling and Dustin Nicholson (3.6 seconds, $2,031.10 each) tied for the win in steer wrestling while Justin Miller (3.7, $1,605.99) was third.

Zeke Thurston (83 points on Calico Girl, $1,521.25) was first in saddle bronc while Tyrel Larsen (82.5, $1,249.64) was second and Luke Butterfield and Josh Harden (82, $842.15) tied for third.

Brett Buss and Tyrel Flewelling (5.0 seconds, $1,421.51 each) were the top team ropers, edging out Cody Potts and Trey Gallais (6.0, $1,236.10) and Todd Gallais and Travis Gallais (6.4, $1,050.68).

Blair Smith (8.8 seconds, $2,086.33) won the tie down event over Riley Warren (9.2, $1,814.20) and Virgil Poffenroth (9.4, $1,542.07).

Diane Skocdopole (13.448 seconds, $2,030.40) was the fastest around the barrels, edging out Kylie Whiteside (13.508, $1725.54) and Melissa Thiessen(13.601, $1421.28)

Quade Hughson (79 points, $368.60) won the steer riding event, beating Dixon Tattrie (75.5, $276.45) and Luke Ferber (74, $184.30).