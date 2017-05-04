Growing the family team-roping business

If you were looking for the McCarroll brothers growing up, you were generally best to check the practice ring and they’d likely have a rope in hand while tracking a calf on the back of a horse.

Camrose brothers Brett and Justin McCarroll are one of the top team roping duos in Canada and are off to another good start to the rodeo season with a couple of second place ties. But the success they have had, which includes two national titles, started almost 30 years ago on their family farm near Daysland.

“Dad used to race wagons and stuff, and when we came along he got into roping,” said Justin, 34. “We were always into horses and roping ever since we could walk.”

Dirk traded in his pony chuckwagon ride for the safer sport of roping calfs, winning a team roping Canadian championship in 1989.

Oldest brother Cody McCarroll is also a highly decorated team roper, qualifying for three CFRs over the years.

Team roping is the family business. Literally. In 2003, they started Anchor J Ranch five miles west of Camrose and specialize in training horses, specifically for roping.

It also gives them a big advantage over many teams on the circuit, as their close proximity to each other and access to facilities gives them as much practice time as they need to stay on top of the standings. On top is where they were entering this past weekend, but a no time in Coleman and a five-second penalty at the Camrose Spring Classic Indoor Pro Rodeo kept them out of the money,

“We practice quite a bit, during the busy time of the year; at least four times a week,” said Brett. “The more you practice, the more you win, so we practice lots.”

They are also seeing those efforts pay off.

For years, team roping was not considered a major event on the Canadian rodeo scene. But over the last decade it has come a long way, to the point where team ropers are working with the same size pots as the other major rodeo events.

The McCarrolls have scaled back some of their travels over the last decade — they no longer chase dollars and points in the U.S. — but they still put on 20,000 to 30,000 kilometres a year driving all over Western Canada.

“It means a lot,” said Brett, 31. “We can talk about doing it for fun all we want, we enjoy it, but at the end of the day this is part of the way we feed our family. It’s good to have a little more pay out.”

The big reason they have cut back on heading to the states is they both have growing families. Justin and his wife Kendra have two kids, Halle, 6, and London, 3; while Brett and his wife Renee have three little ones, Coy, 5, Emmie, 2, and two-month-old Avery.

There’s quite likely a couple more ropers among them, and potentially could be competing against their fathers in 15 or 20 years.

“Team roping, you can do it for a long time,” said Brett. “There’s guys who are 50 and still making the National Finals Rodeo.”

It is the young guys coming up behind the McCarrolls that is forcing them to continue to work hard on their craft. Not only have the pay cheques increased, but so has the young talent across the board in rodeo.

Beyond hard work, the McCarrolls have another ace up their sleeve and it’s the fact they have seen and dealt with just about everything on the circuit. That experience will help them keep their mind set right when they hit a rough patch as they are almost guaranteed to do.

“People don’t realize that in rodeo when you get a cheque at half of them, you’re winning at a good rate,” said Justin. “You have to have a lot of confidence in your ability and a lot of concentration too have a good run, even if you made a mistake the day before. It’s huge to be consistent and have experience at some of these big rodeos.”

The expectation, as always, is a CFR title for the McCarrolls. They have been mainstays at the national championship in Edmonton for more than a decade and finished fourth there last year and sixth overall.

They’re not satisfied with that.

“At a professional level you need to have to expect to win,” said Brett. “We expect to make the finals and we expect to do well there. If you’re not expecting those things you should pick up a new hobby.”