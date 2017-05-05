French immersion programming growing at BRSD

New options for French immersion education in Camrose will be available in time for the 2017-18 school year.

Expanding on the set of courses currently offered from kindergarten through Grade 12, Battle River School Division will launch a preschool program at École Sifton School and add Science 10 to the two existing humanities courses at École Camrose Composite High School. By 2019, a complete five-class core could be a reality for Grade 10 students.

“We’re taking steps in a positive direction and it’s kind of slow-and-steady-wins-the-race,” said BRSD Manager of Cultural and International Programs Natasha Wilm.

The program has seen relatively steady growth since its 2004 formation, increasing each year to meet the needs of the senior class. When this graduating class reached

Grade 10 in 2014, a fully French core such as that offered thus far was no longer possible, with smaller class sizes and multiple class streams from Grade 11 onward posing as barriers. After two years of sticking to the humanities, and healthy class sizes coming up from the younger grades, the program is once again looking forward to expansion.

“It’s just been these first few years of trying to find our way that it hasn’t been all it can be, but I think it’s really going to get there,” said Wilm.

“There’s so many great things that I think are going to come as the numbers work through. I think it’s going to grow and grow and grow.”

The direction of the French immersion program has been guided over the years by a balance of resources as well student and community interest. Responding to family feedback and developing a high-quality learning environment with skilled teachers and limited split classes have been priorities, along with providing as much programming as possible and extra-curricular language opportunities.

“We are expanding in a responsible way, because we always have to look at the whole school and sometimes there are some challenges. If there’s two students who want a course, how do you balance that?” said Wilm. “When we offer the program, we want to do the best job possible. If we were to expand to everything all at once I don’t think that it would necessarily always be the best quality.”

BRSD is also doing research into a potential late French immersion program that would allow students to embark on a concentrated bilingual path further on in their education at Grade 6. These students, already equipped with the literacy skills necessary for learning a language, would then be on par to join the early French immersion group at the senior high level, further contributing to enrollment and the possibility for additional programming.

“The vision was to meet a need that was expressed in our community and to keep fulfilling that,” said BRSD Community Relations Advisor Diane Hutchinson. “I feel like the vision is expanding and the program is expanding, but it’s clear that French is an option of great interest in our community so we’re doing our best to keep up.”