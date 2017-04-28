Year of breakthroughs for Vikings athletics

2016-17 was the year of the breakthrough for the Vikings.

They did manage an Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s curling championship and then later hosted nationals, but as University of Alberta-Augustana athletic director Greg Ryan looks back what jumps out to him is the big steps taken by two teams in particular.

The men’s basketball team ended a four-year playoff drought and made the post-season for the first time since 2012. The women’s soccer team has struggled since joining the ACAC in 2013-14, and though they finished this campaign with a 1-6-3 mark, they earned silver in futsol, giving them some momentum heading into the summer to build off of.

Ryan is hoping it sets the tempo, not just for those two teams but the entire athletics department.

“We live in a society where we don’t crock pot anything, we all want microwave success,” he said. “For (the women’s soccer team) to actually breakthrough and play well in the conference championship is really important for them mentally.

“It tells you you’re on the right track, it’s a different game but with the same skill. The other thing it does is for the other teams that have struggled a little bit they go, well if they can do it, we can do it, because most of success is mental anyway.”

Hosting curling nationals for the first time was a major accomplishment for the program. Throughout the week athletes from all teams at the university were soaking up the action at the Rose City Curling Club, it is an experience Ryan said should rub off on those athletes as well, a desire to reach that level.

Though neither made it to the semifinals, the men were eliminated in a playoff, they received rave reviews for their job as host.

Next year nationals will be hosted in Leduc by the University of Alberta in their hockey arena. It will be the first time for the championships to move out of a curling rink and combines with the U Sports championships. Ryan, however, is not ruling out the possibility that they may host again.

“There’s only a certain number of places you can put it on arena ice anyway and then it has to be financially feasible,” he said. “For us (at Encana Arena) it wasn’t. Having eight sheets of ice is actually better than having four for the consistency of the tournament. We’ll host it again soon.”

Augustana is looking to host more provincial and national level events as well. They have bids in to host the ACAC men’s or women’s basketball championships next year and are confident they will get at least one of them. The ability to time it up with the success of their own team is key in this pursuit. They will know sometime in May as to their success in the pursuit.

Their quest to host a CCAA championship in basketball or volleyball is a more difficult venture. Their gym is too small to host a national-level tournament, but if they can rent out another facility in the city to host — as Briercrest did for volleyball a few years ago in Moose Jaw — there might be a solution.

“We are in the beginning of talking to city about hosting them at the community centre,” said Ryan. “You can bring in a temporary floor and bring in bleachers and those types of things.”

The long term solution is for a new health and wellness centre at the university, but that project is down on the priority list behind a new science centre.

Ryan says they are not waiting for a new facility to improve the program as it is. He believes more success can be had through more hard work.

Next year they plan to introduce new awards at the Colour Night for best gains in the weight room. It is an idea they used to success on the academic side of the athletics program several years ago when they introduced the Highest Team GPA award. Ryan has watched as their national scholars list has grown from eight in the year before his arrival to 51 this year.

“We need them to be stronger, and that way they stay get less injured and all of those other things,” he said, noting several teams spent a lot of time in the infirmary this season.

“Let’s see if that doesn’t equate to getting better conference championship results, maybe we win a few more conference championships, maybe we get some more kids that are players of the year.”

This will also help them to play into one of their strengths, their ability to keep athletes for four or five years and develop them because of the university degree-level programming they offer. It is the ace in the hole they have to play to combat their high admission standards.

“We have more of an uphill climb, because our entrance here is so much higher than everywhere else, so we can’t get a guy with a 55 average into school, but that 55 average guy might just be six-foot-seven and be a dominator,” said Ryan. “We have to play to our strengths a little more, the fact we get to keep them for four or five years makes a bit of a difference.”

Ryan will be returning to the sidelines next year as well as a technical director with the women’s volleyball team as their coaches take on training to upgrade to Level 3 NCCP certification. The 1988-89 University of Calgary Dinos team he coached was just inducted into the Dinos Hall of Fame. He last coached the Vikings men’s team in 2011-12 though he has worked with their setters since.

He is looking forward to getting back into the game and says he has no issue in playing the support role to Jim Kuchera and Bryan Laskosky.

“I’d much rather be in the gym than pushing papers. It doesn’t matter to me what I am. It all depends on the people you’re working with … if you’re working with good people it’s great, and the people who run the women’s volleyball program are great.”

Most of all, he can’t wait to see how the steps they took this year translate into success next year.

“I’d really like to see how they come back at the end of the summer time, because the light bulb goes on for the rookies and then they know.”