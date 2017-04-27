Winter weather holding up spring sports season

The rumour is spring time is here.

The City of Camrose’s parks department is not ready to quite believe it.

The continued snow and inclement weather has already delayed the start of the golf season and is now threatening to do the same for soccer and baseball.

Through the month of April, the city has received several dumps of snow, including 19.2 centimetres from April 7-8, 20 cm on April 13-14 and more than 10 cm from Sunday through Tuesday this week.

City of Camrose facilities supervisor Jim Cook says this is not unheard of for the city, though they are generally ready to put teams on the field by the time their rentals kick in on May 1.

“We’re probably under the gun a little bit for the first of May start up, diamonds especially,” he said.

The biggest concern for the city is the baseball and softball diamonds as they require much more preparation than the soccer pitches.

The city operates 10 diamonds and they all need annual work to make them ready for the upcoming year from building mounds to prepping the shale infield and ensuring the outfield is safe.

Even if the diamonds were ready to go, it is generally unsafe to play baseball in rainy weather.

The city just needs a weekend of sunny weather and for the grounds to dry out. The weekend does not look like it is going to cooperate, either with more snow and rain in the forecast for Friday.

“The diamonds are probably going to need the weekend to dry out,” said Cook. “Hopefully come Monday, if we have double digit (temperatures) and some wind, it will give us a chance, whether it is the beginning of the week or the middle of the week to get out and start turning them over so they can dry out.”

Soccer is a little different, said Cook, noting they just need to be able to get in and chalk the lines. Soccer can generally be played in the rain to a point on most of the 15 pitches in the city.

The weather has already claimed two casualties with both soccer and baseball having season kickoff tournaments planned for the

weekend.

“We’re at the point where the ground is so saturated now it’s not going anywhere,” said Cook. “It would be different if our fields were completely dry, that kid of moisture, within an hour or two … and you wouldn’t even know it was there because the ground soaked it all up.”