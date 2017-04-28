Wills carving out his spot in country music

Mastering powerful ballads and potent summer anthems alike, acclaimed country music artist Bobby Wills connects with crowds on many levels.

Heading into his fifth record, a six-track EP pegged for release this fall, he’s cognizant of the accolades his work has garnered: 2016 Alberta Country Music Awards’ Male Artist of the Year and Fans Choice Winner, 2015 Canadian Country Music Awards’ Songwriter of the Year nominee, consecutive CCMA Male Artist of the Year nominations in 2013 and 2014 and two ACMA Male Artist of the Year awards in 2012 and 2013, among others.

Still, with singles climbing the charts and his name rocking headlines nation-wide, Wills has remained grounded back home. Born in Edmonton, raised in Calgary and known world-wide he continues to find contentment giving back to communities.

“Any time you get the opportunity to give something back … you should try and we certainly try,” said Wills, who will be performing at the 2017 Camrose Spring Classic Pro Rodeo Dance April 29.

Wills’ Camrose shows come just days after playing for the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation in Calgary. A long-time and passionate ambassador for the Adoption Council of Canada as well as a major supporter of the Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Wills cherishes these meaningful relations. Raised by an adoptive family and reunited with his biological parents at the age of 20, such intimate experiences have been invaluable to him and his music.

“Growing up in Alberta with parents who listened to country obviously had a big impact (on my music), but also (meeting) my biological family. When I met them, I found out that I came from a long line of musicians and artists and it gave me the courage to try to make an actual career out of it,” said Wills.

Of course, his success is not for a lack of musical aptitude. Bringing forth a dynamic take on the classic country authenticity and sincere lyricism pioneered by the likes of Garth Brooks and similar traditional country artists, Wills contributes an irresistible modern edge to the genre.

“On one hand, you want to keep it fresh and keep it moving but at the same time … you’re always trying to find that balance,” said Wills. “Ultimately, I’m a country singer. You’re not going to mistake my music for anything but country music. As a consequence, we can do all kinds of weird things; we’ve even got horns on some songs, we’ve got all kinds of different rhythms.”

Driven by this philosophy, Wills’ latest single, “Get While the Getting’s Good,” forecasts an enthusiastic to response to his upcoming EP. Since it’s April 4 release, it’s hit number 42 on both the Mediabase Country and BDS Country Spins music charts.

“The big thing when we’re working on projects and going through the process of putting a collection of songs together is to do our best not to repeat ourselves. ... We’re always challenging ourselves to do new things,” said Wills. “‘Get While the Getting’s Good’ is certainly an example of something we’ve never done before sound-wise. It’s got a lot of horns and just a totally different vibe than anything we’ve ever done before and that whole record is going to have quite a few different sounds. It’s a new ground for us,” said Wills.

Wills looks forward to providing the soundtrack for the 2017 rodeo dance along with opening act Ty Wilson. Tickets to the 9 p.m. event can be purchased from the Camrose Regional Exhibition for $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Guests must be at least 18 years of age and present photo ID.