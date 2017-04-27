Volunteers key in keeping Camrose running

Without volunteers one of the gems of Camrose’s cultural scene would look a whole lot different.

The historic Bailey Theatre does have some paid staff, but it relies on more than 100 volunteers to keep its doors open and to make itself an affordable venue for a wide variety of acts and entertainers. Since the restored theatre reopened in 2011, it has become a cultural touchstone in the Rose City, and that is due to the passion that people have in keeping it going.

“It’s a really important, crucial part of the Bailey, if we didn’t have the volunteers, what our face would look like would be totally different,” said Bailey Theatre Society volunteer coordinator Coleen Nelson.

This means the cost of using the facility is kept an affordable rate due to the efforts of those donating their time and energy.

This week is volunteer appreciation week and the Bailey Theatre is not alone in its reliance on the goodness of others to be a success. The recent Camrose Music Festival was entirely pulled off due to a cast of volunteers.

At the Bailey they have a volunteer board of directors and volunteers who take tickets, act as ushers, run front of house, facility maintenance and up keep and even taking care of the recycling.

“If you talk to our volunteers, you’ll find they are very passionate, they have a love for the Bailey or entertainment,” said Nelson. “Everyone brings a different reason for why they are here, but they’re very passionate about being here.”

She adds being a volunteer has given her an outlet to stay active and involved and use a skill set she used as a principal until her retirement.

“We all have many different gifts, so when people are good enough to offer to share those gifts and let us know what those gifts are that’s just a real good match,” said Nelson.

Every minor sports association in Camrose relies on volunteer coaches, managers, board members and often parents to set up the field, diamond or court and to keep score.

“The more volunteers you have, especially from a coaching stand point, the more knowledge can be passed around,” said Camrose Minor Ball Association president Wes Harrison.

“As a coach myself, if I have to worry about if the diamonds are going to be floated and chalked and keeping score, then that takes away from the one thing I want to do, which is coach. Parent volunteers are crucial to make our organization successful.

Camrose Mayor Norm Mayer points out that almost every major event that happens in the city requires an army of volunteers. Major curling events, like the BPs Cup or the Continental Cup, alone rely on between 150 and 200 volunteers.

For a city as active in hosting as Camrose is, that adds up to a lot of volunteers throughout the course of a year.

“Without the volunteers the community would not be able to carry out any of the major functions that do come to Camrose,” said Camrose Mayor Norm Mayer. “The volunteers are what make the whole community work without adding cost to the operation in general.

This is without even looking at the countless numbers who are called to help those in need through various organizations and charities and service groups like the Rotary clubs, the Lions, the Elks, scouts and girl guides.

Some, like the Camrose Volunteer Fire Department, do it in the name of protecting the city and those within it. The fire department does operate on a bit of a different tract than traditional volunteers, as they receive a per diem for showing up at a call and for training, but for the 40 men and women on the force, they still volunteer to put their regular life on hold to run into danger or to help complete strangers in many situations of peril.

“They’re individuals that come from the community, work in different facets of the community and they want to give something back to the community and help the community and the fire service is one of those interests,” said fire chief Peter Krich.

The Camrose Volunteer Fire Department is having their own celebration on May 4 with a memorial for fallen firefighters from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at the fire hall with a sound-off at noon. They will also have a pancake breakfast on May 7 at the hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m and an open house on May 9 from 7-9 p.m.