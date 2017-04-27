Vikings hockey signs Tambasco, McCombie

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey roster is starting to take shape for the 2017-18 season.

The Vikings unveiled two of their recruits last week who should play a major role in their goal of getting back to the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference championship – Camrose Kodiaks defenceman Joe Tambasco and University of Regina Cougars forward Dillan McCombie.

The Vikings’ winning pedigree was particularly attractive to Tambasco who was acquired by the Kodiaks prior to this past season after two years with the Drayton Valley Thunder. The Sherwood Park product went three years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League without winning a single playoff game. It’s a frustration he wants to see remedied.

“In the ACAC there seems to be quite a bit of disparity between the top teams and the bottom teams and I wanted to be on one of the top teams and get a chance to play for a championship at least a couple of times,” said Tambasco.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound blueliner did a little bit of everything for the Vikings as he became an emotional leader for the club on the back end. He was solid in his own end, was physical and was reliable offensively, scoring as their top point-producing defenceman with 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) in 60 games.

With defencemen Dylan Coupal and Ryan Procyshyn both graduating this year he helps fill a big hole on their back end.

“Joe’s smaller in stature but huge in heart,” said Vikings head coach Blaine Gusdal, noting he will add a lot to their leadership group next season. “He’s a guy that we feel comfortable who can come in and potentially quarterback one of our power-play units.”

The Vikings represent more than a chance to win. Tambasco did not want his time in Camrose to come to an end just yet. He has enjoyed his time in the city since being acquired by the Kodiaks on Aug. 17 for Max Salpeter. Also, Augustana offers the ability for him to get a University of Alberta degree.

“When I got the opportunity to stay in Camrose for a few more years and go to a really good school and get a U of A education, it was kind of a perfect fit for me to be able to stay somewhere where I’m comfortable and keep playing,” said Tambasco.

For McCombie, his arrival was merely delayed by two years. The Vikings went after him hard when he aged out of junior A hockey, but he decided to sign with U Sports’ University of Regina Cougars. However, a number of his circumstances changed, including his girlfriend Morgan Wenger, transferring to Augustana’s nursing program.

“It made a lot more sense for our family now,” said McCombie, who is taking kiniesiology with the goal of becoming a physiotherapist. “A couple of things have changed in Regina, and now it’s a better fit for us at Regina.”

McCombie, 22, finished his Cougars career with 17 points (5-12-17) in 52 games. He does come with a more offensively prolific background after scoring 63 points (20 goals, 43 assists) in 56 games in his lone campaign with the Bonnyville Pontiacs after scoring 127 points (60-67-127) in 193 games with the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and 16 points (7-9-16) in 20 games with the Dauphin Kings of the Manitoba Junior A Hockey League.

He will have the chance to fill a top six forward position with the likes of Jeff Lorenz, Beau Taylor and Scott Swiston graduating. Though he can play wing and centre, he will likely spend much of his time up the middle as the Vikings’ first legitimate right-handed centre in a few seasons.

“I like to play a fast, hard-nosed game, I like to get into the dirty areas and play a fast pace,” said the five-foot-eight, 187 pounder, who will be hitting the gym while playing in a summer league in the off-season.

He also potentially fills a big leadership hole, being a mature student with a two-year-old named Cohen McCombie in tow, and previously wearing a letter with the Pontiacs. He will be looked to as someone who can set an example for his teammates.

“I know I’m getting a real mature student athlete who’s got a different focus than a lot of guys do coming in as 20-21 year olds,” said Gusdal. “This is a guy coming in at 23 years old that’s got a lot of different life skills and a lot different perspective. And we’re really going to welcome that maturity and leadership.”