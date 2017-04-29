Minor ball takes swing at AAA

The long-term forecast has spring potentially arriving, finally, next week.

If true, it will be just in time for the baseball season. The extended winter has cut it close for Camrose Minor Baseball Association, but president Wes Harrison is hopeful they will be in position to throw out the first pitch on time.

Registration numbers are up across the board for minor ball with 285 kids signed up for baseball and 145 ready for a season of softball.

The biggest addition to the fold is the creation of a peewee AAA team.

“I don’t know if Camrose has ever offered that before, not since I was involved with baseball in this community have I seen a peewee AAA team,” said Harrison.

The need for a peewee AAA team came about through the success of their mosquito AA tier I program – the highest level of ball at that level in the province. Most of their competitions’ players at that level went on to a peewee AAA team in other centres. In Camrose, the highest level they could compete at was AA. That team has had great success over the years winning a provincial championship last year and finishing with a silver at the Western Canadian championships.

They were ready for a bigger challenge.

“We’ve got a group of players that want to keep competing against the best of the best,” said Harrison.

It is also being viewed as a bit of a pilot project. If successful it could lead to AAA ball at other levels.

The growth of the sport has also made the need for more diamonds in the city that much bigger.

There are currently 10 baseball and softball diamonds throughout the community, but they are also shared with adult slo-pitch, maxing out capacity, especially during high demand times from Monday through Thursday.

“We’re at a point now with the ball diamonds where we’re starting to burst at the seams,” said Harrison, noting they are starting to look at surrounding communities for field time.

There are no current plans to build new diamonds, though the city is aware of the situation. However, they are currently focused on several other projects in the city, including a new aquatics centre.

“It is on our radar and we recognize eventually there will be a high need for that,” said Camrose community services general manager Ryan Poole.

Perhaps the biggest challenge in building a new facility is location, as a multi-diamond facility takes up a lot of real estate and then there is the increased traffic and parking issues, noise concerns and stadium lights at night. Most facilities are generally built in industrial parks or on the outskirts of town.

“I think city council understands there’s a need, but where are we going to put these diamonds and is there room in the budget for new baseball diamonds,” said Harrison.