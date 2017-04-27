Kodiaks captain heads to St. Norbert

The Camrose Kodiaks captain has decided where he will be carving ice next.

Jack Thomas will be suiting up next year for the St. Norbert College Green Knights, one of the top NCAA Div. III programs in the U.S. The 21-year-old spent three seasons with the Kodiaks, including this past season with the ‘C’ on his left chest.

“The whole experience in Camrose was just phenomenal,” said Thomas. “Everyone that I met has really helped me get to where I am now, they helped me with life skills on and off the ice.”

In his time with the Kodiaks, the club twice went to the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division final before an injury epidemic left the club with a first round exit this season. The Calgary native finished his junior A career with 36 points (five goals, 31 assists) in 159 games, including 18 points (3-15-18) in 58 games this season. While with the Kodiaks he also won the Camrose Police Association Award which signifies a player’s leadership, commitment and good works in the community.

“He was a Kodiak, that’s how we talk about our young men when they come here, they’re going to leave here as grown men and great citizens in the community and that’s what Jack is all about,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

Thomas chose St. Norbert over several Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference teams and a few other NCAA Div. III offers. He decided on the small school in De Pare, Wisc., because it shared a lot of similarities with Camrose, including a small city with a winning program. The Green Nights are regulars in the Div. III Final Four, including this year when they made it to the semifinal of the national championship where they eventually lost 3-2 to Trinity College Bantams.

“I think the experience of going down and going to an American school with the kind of hype and rallying around the team should be a lot of fun,” said Thomas, who will be taking business.

Thomas does not view college as the end game for his hockey career. The six-foot, 200-pound blueliner says he wants to play the game for as long as he can. While Div. III players are generally not considered blue-chip prospects, Rybalka says he still has a bright future ahead of him when it comes to the pro ranks in North America or Europe.

“He could play hockey for a long time. Yes you’ve got the McDavids of the world and Crosbys of the world, but the Oilers best player in the playoffs so far has been Zach Kassian, and that’s Jack Thomas,” said Rybalka. “Jack Thomas is the leader, the warrior, the unsung hero that everyday he’s going to run people over and do his job in the corners. You’re going to find ... the special players, but you need the surrounding cast, and that’s what Jack is like.”