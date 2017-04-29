Jaywalkers Jamboree takes on Steampunk style

Jaywalkers will have a new look to it this year.

While full plans for the annual jamboree have yet to be released, organizers are hoping to infuse the weekend with some steampunk style.

The Camrose Arts Society will be holding two steampunk costuming workshops on May 6 and May 8 to help people develop a persona and give them direction and tips on designing a costume

Steampunk is a growing subgenre that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs with 19th century industrial steam-powered machinery.

“We realized when we started talking with people about steampunk that a lot of people have no idea what it is and some are a little scared of it,” said City of Camrose arts director Jane Cherry-Lemire.

“We came up with the idea of hosting a couple of workshops so people can learn more about steampunk and then create an archetype character for themselves and develop a costume from there.”

The genre very much tickles the science fiction bone, but with Victorian influences and brings a lot of gadgetry to the table. Characters often lean more aristocratic while others have an inventor or adventurer bent.

Cherry-Lemire has her own well developed steampunk character is a cross between adventurer and urchin or inventor.

“It’s an exciting genre,” she said. “When you look up steampunk, there are basic elements to steampunk but it’s very open to interpretation and so the sky’s the limit when people are thinking about how they want to express what steampunk is to them.”

Organizers were wanting to do something a little different with this year’s Jaywalkers Jamboree which runs June 2-3 in downtown Camrose. They do say, however, dressing up in costume is not mandatory to enjoy the jamboree, though they do encourage people to at least dress up in red and white in celebration of Canada 150.

The Steampunk theme will hit its apex on June 2 with a steampunk party presented by the Camrose Chamber of Commerce at the Bailey Theatre with Punch Drunk Cabaret headlining the event. If there is a band that encapsulates steam punk, it’s PDC, who earlier this year filmed a live music video at the theatre.

“Their style of music, the rockabilly style of music, somehow seems to mesh really well with the steampunk movement,” said Cherry-Lemire.

“The Edmonton Steampunk Society has pretty much adopted PDC as their band … We’re hoping as well that we will have people that come from the Edmonton and Calgary steam punk societies and come and join us at our party.”

Cherry-Lemire stressed that a steampunk costume is not mandatory for the party, but it will provide an opportunity to find out more about the movement and what the costumes and characters are like. She hopes that eventually a steampunk society can start in Camrose.

The workshops will not supply materials, which is why the arts society is hosting them almost a month in advance of Jaywalkers. They will, however, take interested people through the process of developing their costumes. Cherry-Lemire added that once you get into it, it is a lot of fun.

“When a person creates a character, they want to share, they want to be with like-minded people and in an environment where people are expressing their take on it,” she said.

Dressing up in costumes is a movement that has grown in recent years, getting a big push from the cosplay community. For many people it is an opportunity to leave reality behind live out a fantasy or just have some fun.

“There’s something to be said about the lightness and the festivity factor,” said organizer and Arts Society summer intern Christie Mason, who will be leading the workshop. “The festivals are really drawing on to that and it gets to be an adult playground and you have adults appreciating the youthfulness of costuming.”

The May 6 workshop runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. while the May 8 workshop runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chuck MacLean Arts Centre. Cost is $5 per person and pre-registration is required by calling 780-672-9949.

The party goes June 2 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each at the door or through the Camrose Arts Society.