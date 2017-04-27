It takes a community to keep the Bailey going

This is National Volunteer Week in Canada. What a wonderful opportunity for me to recognize some amazing people in our community. Unfortunately, I can’t name them specifically in this letter, as there are over 100 of them!

I am referring to the volunteers at the Bailey Theatre. We are so fortunate to have over 100 volunteers working at the theatre. They work as ticket takers, ushers and front of house people; to welcome people to our events, get them seated and look out for their safety.

We also have volunteers who work on the facility itself; helping with upkeep, decorating, recycling. There are even volunteers, who work backstage, as stage managers or working with our technicians. We have a dedicated board of directors, who volunteer their time to keep the Bailey Theatre going. They are involved in fund raising, marketing, programming and so much more.

It is said that it takes a community to raise a child. I agree. In our case I would say, it takes a community of volunteers to help our Bailey Theatre shine.

Thank you volunteers for your dedication and passion.

Colleen Nelson

Volunteer coordinator,

Bailey Theatre Society