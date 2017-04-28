EICS to cover school supplies for students

Elk Island Catholic Schools will be making school even more affordable for parents next year.

Due to the provincial government’s mandate to reduce fees charged to parents as announced in the budget, the school board is receiving $474,000 to cover transportation and basic education fees. However, EICS did not previously charge for transportation and had already eliminated basic fees for the 2016-17 year. They will now be putting these new funds to cover other expenses incurred by families including school supplies, eliminating noon supervision and other costs not tied to choice by parents and even covering the cost of graphing calculators for high school students.

Other advanced programming, field trips and extra-curricular costs will still be carried by the parents.

“We decided we were going to take it to the next level and further support our parents in the next big cost item, which is the school supplies they provide for their kids’ education,” said EICS secretary treasurer Ryan Stierman.

This works out to about $75 for each of the 6,300 students in the division, 900 of these students are in Camrose at St. Patrick School and Our Lady of Mount Pleasant. Parents will still need to supply a backpack and gym attire.

EICS is in this position because of changes they made last year where for Grades 4-12 students it was recommended that they supply their own one-to-one technology to supplement their learning as opposed to the division supplying Chrome Books for the students. The Chrome Books cost the school division $200 each. Parents can also rent the Chrome Books from the school division for $6.50 per month per student.

The move saved the division about $500,000 and combined with the new funding from the province lowers the burden on parents by about $900,000.

EICS said they believe this is not a one-time deal for funding that it will be incorporated into future budgets.

“The government has indicated the current formula is only going to be in for one year, but we are anticipating it will move to a per student amount in future years which would actually result in an increase for us,” said Stierman, noting the government looked at how much boards were allocating for basic education fees in the 2014-15 year and EICS was lower than the average.