Countrified love straight from England

Rob and Sarah Skinner’s musical prospects have always been vivid, yet hardly crystal clear. It’s what makes the husband-and-wife duo so brilliant.

Both artists were plainly destined for the industry, with their generous musical backgrounds and steadfast determination. Sarah began training in classical clarinet around the age of six, while Rob grew up in an equally musical environment. Both artists dreamed of being in a band, but it was serendipity that landed them in each other’s.

“(Eight years ago) I was trying to get a band together. I put an ad out for a base player and Rob applied. That band never really got off the ground, but Rob and I, well, we realized how much we liked each other. We ended up getting married and performing as just the two of us rather than the four-piece that I had planned initially,” said Sarah, who will be performing with Rob as the Red Dirt Skinners at the Bailey Theatre April 28.

In hind-sight, the botched rock-blues quartet simply didn’t suit the Skinner’s creative calling.

“We weren’t really enjoying that,” said Sarah. “We both write quite a lot and we don’t stick to one genre, we write across lots of different genres. Folk, blues, jazz, country; you name it.”

Thus slipping into the red dirt genre, the pair found a glove-like fit.

“Some people describe it as a cross between country, blues and folk … some people describe it as hard to describe. I think it’s more of an attitude than a genre,” said Sarah, delighting in its versatility. “It keeps us on our toes a lot more.”

When inspiration strikes, the multi-instrumentalist/lyricist takes up a pencil and settles down at a piano or with a guitar. Percolating and polishing her ideas with Rob is the cherry topping each of their charming projects: it takes two to complete a Skinner’s song.

“You’d be able to recognize it was us regardless of what song we’re playing,” assures Sarah, the first female artist to be endorsed by Trevor James Saxophones and premier complement to Rob’s subtle rocky vein. “Rob plays the guitar, I play the soprano saxophone and then we’ve got percussion as well. The line-up’s quite unusual.”

Yet invigorating. From sax to guitar, keys to vocals and base to harmonica, Rob and Sarah’s harmonies resonate with a calibre of freedom reserved for unrestricted expression.

“If I’ve written a song, I don’t have to think, ‘How can I make this fit? How can I make sure this sounds like a blues song?’” said Sarah. “We write stuff and we hope you like it.”

Soaring amidst such stylistic liberty, the Skinners’ innovative, genre-bending sound has garnered applause at both the British Country and British Blues Awards, as well as acclaim in the folk category at the U.K. Songwriting Awards, making them the first band in history to bridge these categories. Since their 2011 debut album, Grass Roots, the Skinners have come out with five full-length albums, each one garnering multiple nominations and often placing them amongst the finalists. In 2013 and 2014, Sarah was honoured to accept Instrumentalist of the Year awards at the Phoenix FM and the British Blues awards, respectively.

Reflecting on their early shows playing into the void at pubs and bars, the Skinners are overjoyed by their present-day sold-out shows in theatres across the U.K. and Canada.

“They’re finally listening to our stories and our songs and it’s so exciting,” said Sarah, recalling the trials they persevered to protect their labour of love; notably, a devastating burglary that inspired their 2012 sophomore album, Home Sweet Home.

“It was a real breakthrough. We stopped playing covers, we stopped playing to audiences that weren’t listening and now we’re playing decent theatre-sized shows. People buy tickets and they sit and listen. It’s so far removed from what we were doing before the robbery. It’s just crazy how much our life has changed because of that horrific experience, everything that came out of it afterwards was amazing,” said Sarah.

“It was a silver lining kind of experience for us and now we keep writing.”

The album will forever be reminiscent of the humble beginning of their career and the strength of their passion.

From South East England, the Skinners are on a 20-show Canadian tour, including their first ever Prairie shows. Tickets to their

8 p.m. performance can be purchased from the Bailey Theatre box office or online at www.baileytheatre.com.