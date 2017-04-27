City residents get 1.6 per cent tax increase

Local residents will have a small increase to their City of Camrose tax bill this year, though a chunk of that increase will not be going to the city.

There will be an average 1.6 per cent to taxes for residential properties, for an increase of $46 to $2,931 on a $295,062 house, and 1.65 per cent on non-residential properties, for an increase of $156 to $9,572 on an average value of $596,403.

The tax rate is higher than was originally expected when the 2017 budget was approved on Dec. 5, 2016 due to a higher than expected Provincial Education Requisition of 4.3 per cent. This drove the rate up from 1.27 per cent.

Still this is a smaller increase than was in place for 2016 when the increase was 2.33 per cent for residential properties.

“Taking into account the economy, we have to do our very best to keep the tax increase to a minimum and still provided the services our residents need and anticipate,” said Mayor Norm Mayer.

The municipality tax rates cover $24,558,685 of the city budget while the Provincial Education Requisition adds up to $7,487,983. Last year the Provincial Education Requisition was $7,181,000.

City assessor Travis Lantz says it is important to remember that while the average tax bill will go up $46, that it is just an average. There are many things that affect a tax bill, including home improvements or renovations that increase a property’s value and new home starts that help spread the overall tax bill among more properties.

When it comes to new home starts, there has been a slow decline over the last three years, however, for 2017 the assessment growth is still at $25,161,090 which includes 26 new lots in the Valleyview West subdivision, and 66 single family dwellings and nine duplex units that either began construction, continued construction or completed construction in 2016. Also included in the sum are 12 new four-plex properties, 11 new rowhouse projects and numerous improvements and renovations.

There was $9,215,964 of non-residential assessment growth for 2017. This included the partial construction of two new commercial buildings, partial construction of three new industrial warehouses/storage buildings and significant renovations, additions and changes to existing properties.

“At the same time, in an economy like we had, $25 million of new construction is nothing to be too disappointed in, it could always be worse,” said Lantz.

The city is also taking on four large capital projects this year with the aquatic centre, the 48 avenue bridge, a new public works building and a new water treatment facility that will help the community adapt for its continued growth.

“Those are being done primarily through grants that we have for specific projects and reserve money that we have put aside over the last few years to do these things because they are things that have to be done to round out the benefits to the community and not attack the base tax dollar for them,” said Mayer.

One big positive to provincial levies collected by the municipality is the drop in the provincial Lodge Authority Requisition, which goes to covering costs of seniors facilities. There was an 88 per cent drop in the levy this year, falling from $234,587 to $28,612. It is a drastic turn of events from just a few years ago when the municipality was dealing with annual six-figure increases to the levy.

“At one point it was jumping phenomenally so we felt the need to separate it out and show it as a separate line item on our tax notice, no the last few years it has gone the other direction and it has dropped off significantly,” said Lantz.

Tax notices should be mailed out on May 19. Property owners will have 60 days to go to the city for an assessment appeal, but taxes are due on June 30.

“We always tell people that an assessment appeal should be their last resort,” said Lantz. “Come talk to us if you have any concerns or questions or there is something you are not sure about on your assessment or tax bill.”