BRSD hosting parent literacy session

Do you ever wonder what children learn in school nowadays?

Battle River School Division will be offering a peek inside the schoolroom walls about once a month, to share information on different programs, activities and types of learning that Camrose-area children experience.

Attend our Literacy evening to find out what happens when kids make the shift from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”

We have all heard that reading is the key to learning. If children can’t read and comprehend words on a page, their experience with school becomes much more difficult.

Each child learns to read at their own pace, but Battle River School Division has made it a priority to ensure that every child is reading at grade level by the end of Grade 3. As the saying goes: children spend the first three years of school learning to read. After that, they read in order to learn.

But what happens when children make the shift from “learning to read” to “reading to learn?”

According to Keely Nelson and Melissa Skuce, BRSD’s two Literacy Support Teachers, a big change in focus takes place when students move to Grade 4.

“That’s the point at which teachers start to make more use of textbooks and other written resources,” says Nelson. “Students are spending more time focused on the content of what they’re reading.”

That emphasis on comprehension can cause a slowdown in a students’ progress, as they make the transition from simply learning to read to using their reading skills to learn other material. In fact, that slowdown is so common that it even has a name – it’s called “the fourth grade slump.”

Keely and Melissa are hosting a session on May 3 to help parents of students in Grades 3 to 6 learn more about how they can help their children move past that slump and build their skills as readers and writers.

The Moving from Learning to Read to Reading to Learn event will be held at Ecole Sifton School, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on May 3. There will be five 15-minute sessions for parents, to share information about:

• The Grade 4 slump

• Textbooks – how to support your child in reading them

• Reading at Home – strategies and tips for doing this well

• Motivating and Engaging your kids in reading

• Avoiding the “Summer Slide” (presented by the Camrose Public Library)

“The secret to being a successful reader is to read,” said Nelson. “But engaging kids in reading can be a challenge. “

“We hope parents will find this event gives them a greater understanding of the needs of upper elementary aged children, so they can support their children’s reading development,” said Skuce.

“We’ve got lots of resources, ideas and tips to share. We’re asking parents to leave their children at home (no child care is available on site) so they can focus on their own learning.”

There is no cost to attend the session, but parents are asked to pre-register by April 28 so Nelson and Skuce know how much space they will need at the school and how many giveaways to prepare.

“We want every family to go home with a resource package of information. Plus, we will have refreshments and some awesome door prizes, so please let us know you are coming.”

Sign up through your Camrose elementary school or by emailing literacylearning@brsd.ab.ca