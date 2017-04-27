Two weeks ago in this space I asked for patience when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers’ fan base after 11 years of no playoffs.

That patience, however, should never be extended to those who have exhibited some abhorrent action in the first round.

Apparently, we just can’t have nice things.

Unfortunately, it is the actions of a very few that threatens to tarnish the whole lot.

Following the Oilers’

Game 5 win over the Sharks at Rogers Place, Paulina Wojtowicz, an Edmontonian who cheers for the Sharks, was allegedly assaulted as she was waiting to get into a cab. She had gone out to watch the game with some friends but as she was leaving two Oilers fans approached and berated her for her loyalty choices. It escalated to the point where she was apparently punched in the face — pictures show blood dripping from her nose onto her Patrick Marleau sweater.

This followed on the heels of an incident during Game 2 when a young boy was harassed by older Oilers fans until he took off his Sharks sweater.

Now I’ve always enjoyed a good back-and-forth between rival fans. I remember being in Grade 5 or 6 and at an Oilers-Flames game at the Saddledome in Calgary. I wore an Oilers jersey and engaged in verbal barbs with the Flames fans sitting in front of me. All in good fun, of course.

But there is a line.

There are certain fan bases with reputations of being generally terrible people. It’s not a flattering indictment to carry. There’s a reason why fights at certain stadiums are not rare and the group is often looked at quite poorly.

You want to be associated with the play of the team you cheer for not the hooligans you find yourself surrounded by.

I have witnessed these conflicts in the past at sporting events, and no, alcohol is not always involved. I have seen it before games as people are filing into the stadium.

Oilers fans are gaining a reputation as a group that travels well to other cities. If they go to arenas in orange and blue, it should not be a target for retribution by the home team patrons.

And what does it say about the city they reside in that other teams’ fans are not safe to attend games there? It is absolutely ridiculous.

The violence should be kept to the ice or field, not the bleachers.

I have friends who are Flames fans, Canucks fans, and even some poor misguided souls who cheer for the Maple Leafs and Roughriders. But never have I felt the need to ridicule them to the point of tears or drop the gloves with them.

At the end of the day it is a game, that you are watching, albeit passionately.

If you can’t handle yourself in these situations, maybe stay at home where you are not going to assault someone or seek help for whatever anger management issues you clearly are having trouble working through.

The one shining light out of these two incidents is that other Oilers fans caught wind of the kid who was bullied out of his Sharks gear and started a GoFundMe campaign to kit him out in his favourite team’s colours. Within hours they hit $1,620 before the initiative was closed. The father, who confirmed the story, instead asked the money be donated to Kids With Cancer.

Thankfully most fans have been well behaved and their passion has been broadcast from coast-to-coast, with few incidents reported post-game downtown, despite the tens of thousands flocking out of Rogers Place and local watering holes.

Again this comes down to a couple of bad apples that could leave everyone with a black eye.

I know it has been a while, but act like you’ve been there before.