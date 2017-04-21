Swing into spring slowly

Don’t make the same mistake every year of making that first swing in the spring with your longest club in your bag, the driver.

Start with a warm-up session at the range and start with your wedge and work through your bag ending with a few swings with the driver.

Pay close attention to the basic fundamentals:

Grip: Your target hand should be back three fingers and very strong, your “V” between your thumb and index finger should point between your chin and your trail shoulder (looking down you should see two knuckles of your target hand).

Stance: shoulder-width apart with about 60-70 per cent of your weight on your target side. At address position always make certain that your target arm is ahead or leading your trail arm.

Ball placement: just slightly ahead of centre for all clubs except driver (which is positioned off target heel).

Hands must lead the ball and fall just inside your target knee.

Backswing: Begin your backswing motion by simply letting your target knee move back behind the ball, this movement will initiate your backswing with your target shoulder turning back, not allowing your hands or arms to pick the club up.

Rotate the shoulders-allowing your back to face the target at the top of your backswing.

To Begin Your Downswing: Your first move is with your with your target arm, pulling the shaft back down on the same angle as in the backswing. The target arm pulls the club back to impact position while the trail arm pushes the club head into the ball and through impact, continuing with both arms extending down the target line towards the target, (handshake position) with your trail arm.

Finish your swing in good balance. All weight on your target side, belt buckle facing target, hand finish high opposite your target ear.

Bill Penny is a CPGA Master Golf Professional and Head Golf Professional at the Camrose Golf Course. For the duration of the golf season, Penny will be providing tips to help you improve your golf game every two weeks. Start your season off with New Grips, have them ready the same day! New putter grips are in “Super Stroke” Swing by the Pro-Shop or call Bill at 780-672-2691 for fantastic prices and your golfing supplies.