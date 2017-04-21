Dry grad party set for CityLights

High school graduation should be a time of celebration and looking forward to the future, unfortunately all too often it is a night marred by tragedy.

CityLights Church is, for the second year, offering a dry grad option for all local high school students who want to have not just a good time, but a safe one as well, on May 13 from 6-11 p.m.

“We’re promoting health and safety for the graduates,” said CityLights assistant pastor and dry grad organizer Bryan Darnell. “We’re just trying to make it a night that for one they can remember, and two, an event where they’re not forced to do things they don’t want to do and drink things they don’t want to.”

The church will be hosting a night of games and festivities that include hot tubs, street hockey, basketball, bumper balls, jousting wars, sumo suits, laser tag, and many more fun activities. The night will also include food a non-alcoholic beverages as well as door prizes mostly for graduates highlighted by a 2017 Toyota Yaris SE, furnished by Legacy Toyota in Wetaskiwin.

Darnell said there are several churches from the area that are taking part in hosting the party at CityLights Church.

Darnell said there is no specific event tragedy that got them to start the dry grad last year, which attracted 50-70 kids and are expecting more than 100 this year, but the church just wanted to provide a safe place for students to be. He is hoping this event grows into the future.

“We love our graduates and we want them to walk away from this going ‘I had fun,’” said Darnell.

The dry grad is open to all students from Grade 9-12 in the area. Tickets cost $50 each and go to covering the cost of the activities and food. Tickets are available at church’s front desk or by calling 780-672-4261 or through email at camrosedrygrad@gmail.com. To take part in the hockey or basketball, register by May 5.