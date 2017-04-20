Council says ‘No’ to senior games

Camrose City Council voted unanimously to turn down a request to make a bid for the Alberta Senior Masters Games in 2019.

The request was originally brought before council on April 3 as a letter from Alberta Culture and Tourism minister Ricardo Miranda, and was voted upon during Monday’s meeting.

There were a number of issues that were uncovered in the examination of what a Games bid would mean by administration including higher than expected costs, questionable returns and timelines regarding the construction of the aquatic centre.

“I don’t think the environmental climate is such at this time that it’s something we can consider,” said Mayor Norm Mayer.

Recent games have cost between $800,000 and $1,000,000 to host, and while Alberta Sport Connection does provide a grant of about $200,000, it still leaves a large gap for the hosting committee to close. The regular Alberta Summer Games, like what Camrose hosted in 2002, now cost in the ballpark of about $1.5 million to put on.

General manager of community services Ryan Poole had previously indicated that long term impact of the senior games is questionable, especially without an identifiable legacy project that will benefit the city.

Councillor Max Lindstrand raised the point that their does not appear to be a local group that was pushing the effort.

“Any time we entertain the idea of hosting a games like this, the impetuous should come from a community group, because that way it’s going to be successful,” he said.

“I don’t think the initiative should come from council.”

The aquatic centre is currently in the planning stages with the hopes it will be completed during the summer of 2019, though whether or not it would be ready in time for the games is uncertain.

Councillor Agnes Hoveland said while it is prudent to take a pass on a games bid now, the city may be open to the opportunity in future years.