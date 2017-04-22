Come for the hiking, stay for the fresh seafood

Maine is the forgotten state that is overpowered by the rest of the U.S. and is the little oasis Canadians will fall in love with.

Directly below the border of New Brunswick, you quickly realize why this little state could belong to Canada. Lush, diverse scenery, down-to-earth and active people that welcome you as one of their own; you’ll leave feeling like you’ve spent a week in a seaside retreat. This living, breathing postcard has got the character of grandma’s cottage, with the modern rustic twist of craft beer dens and seaside seafood shacks. Lighthouses, beaches, bountiful lobster catchments and tall lush trees; Maine has got everything you need for a home-away-from-home getaway.

With the population of just under 4,000 people, Kennebunkport is the town you don’t want to miss when visiting Maine. You’ll be blown away by the seaside architecture lined with lobster shacks and fishing boats. With perfectly structured and particularly clean weatherboard homes, that show different coloured skirting boards and faultlessly painted window shutters, the windowsill flower beds make these clean homes pop with colour. Driving through the area makes you feel like you’re in a heritage version of the Stepford Wives as every person stops, smiles or waves as you drive past.

Although the architecture and homes are beautiful in Maine, it’s certainly not the main reason why people travel there. Lobster, clams, mussels, fresh prawns, the list goes on when it comes to seafood in Maine. In the downtown area of Kennebunkport, you’ll find small seafood chowder houses, seafood restaurants and fishermen bringing in their daily catch. Nunan’s Lobster Hut, Alisson’s Restaurant and Clam Shack are the little places you’ll get seafood that you’ll remember for a lifetime.

Of course all that seafood needs to be justified some way or another. Hiking through the Acadia National Park is exactly what you’ll want. This 35,000-acre national park is the biggest attraction in Maine. With lush green pines, glacier looking lakes, hiking trails with 360-degree views and rough cliff faces along the coastal line of the park, you’ll be in scenic overload.

Having a car is ideal when exploring the national park, as there are hundreds of hikes and walking trails to experience. Regardless of your exercise ability, you’ll find a hiking trail for you. If you’re fairly fit and prefer harder hikes on a moderate incline, the Acadia Mountain Trail would be my suggestion. It’s only 6.3 kilometres to the top and you’ll hike through tall green pines, tranquil, flowing waterfall and you’ll get help from rocky ledges that work as steps as you climb to the peak of the mountain. As you reach the top, you’ll overlook the Atlantic and various other Acadia Islands, revealing a panoramic view.

Take a backpack filled with cold beverages and snacks, and you’re set for the sunset that sets behind the islands.

Bar Harbour is a little town closest to Acadia National Park. Originally built for the sole purpose of a summer location for the wealthy in the 19th century, this seaside village is filled with large estates that homed the Rockefellers, Fords and Vanderbilt families.

The town is sprawling with heritage style restaurants and cafes. Boutiques and art museums are usually filled with handmade pieces and the artisans who crafted them. Little nooks open up to oasis’s that are lined with green vines and festoon lighting, which evolve from coffee shops to craft beer bars as the sun goes down.

If you were looking for a location to settle in for the weekend, Bar Harbour would be it.

To find out how to get paid $300 just by visiting the Virgin Islands in 2017, head to www.explorethegoodlife. com or follow us on instagram @explorethegoodlife