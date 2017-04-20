With three full-length albums under her belt and a trail leading from Ukraine to South America, roots-reggae artist Auresia has gathered a significant global following. Perhaps it helps that she’s a polyglot?

The Edmonton-raised musician of Ukrainian descent distinguishes her sound with profound multiculturalism, meshing multiple genres and languages within any given track.

Her latest album, Raíces, features phrases in English, French, Spanish, Ukrainian and the native tongue of the Sioux people, Lakota. It is the delightful product of the worldly influences that amassed to its production, reflecting the image of a mature artist reaching back to her roots through song.

This spring, Raíces will ring out across the region that first cultivated the young musician’s passion, as Auresia and fellow reggae artist Flo team up to tour western Canada. The pair look forward to infusing the Bailey Theatre with a certain cultural charm April 21.

Raíces is a journey palpable to any listener’s ear. Partially recorded in Cuba, including tracks completed in Ukraine, and mastered in Montreal, the album bears Auresia’s free spirit.

She fondly recalls the electricity of Havana’s musical scene.

“It was just unreal … The musicality and the vibes, everything kind of moves slower there; but for some reason, music is just so much more powerful, potent and magical. It’s a really different feeling,” said Auresia. “The arrangements are more intricate and they’re a bit more diverse. The instrumentation is a lot more diverse as well. There’s a lot more different Afro-Cuban instruments that I’ve never used before.”

Such spectacular assortment defines Auresia’s signature. Her 2013 sophomore album Risin’!’ was an equally international collaboration. Its reggae, salsa, rock and flamenco-inspired rhythms are an ode to love in all its forms. Its buoyancy is contagious and representative of the songstresses’ light-hearted, curious soul.

Since discovering music as a small child in her parents’ dining room and falling in love with reggae at a music festival in California at the age of 17, she’s made a home of the road, refining her talent and character on tours throughout Canada, the United States, Cuba, Jamaica and Latin America.

Auresia’s previously been nominated for Favourite World Artist at the Canadian Independent Music Awards and received four nominations at the Canadian Reggae Music Awards.

In January 2017, Raíces reached No. 3 on the Canadian College Radio International charts.

The whole of Auresia’s life and career experience converges on Raíces in a most polished manner, infusing an empowering joie de vivre into cheery tunes such as “On the road again” and introspective melodies such as the eponymous track “Raíces” alike.

“It’s been a couple years since my last album and I’ve been writing new materiel. We all mature. A lot of my songs, they’re personal; but they’re also for everyone, so I try to incorporate that into my music,” said Auresia. “Life is not always easy, so music can heal.”

Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance can be purchased from the Bailey Theatre box office or online at www.baileytheatre.com.