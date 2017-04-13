Vikings hockey hands out team awards

Curtis Skip was named the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey MVP because of where hard work got him, and that’s one of the top goalies in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

Hard work was a common thread for all of the major award winners as the team handed out their hardware on Monday night. Matthew Martins was named most improved, Adam Osczevski was named rookie of the year and Boyd Wakelin took home the Joe Voytechek award, named in the honour of the legendary Vikings coach and recognizes hard work and perseverance.

Skip’s drive this year led him to put up some of the best numbers during the regular season, stabilized the ship when they struggled in the first half of the season and he was almost unbeatable in the playoffs.

“He’s an example of a guy that gets up every morning and thinks about what he has to do to better himself,” said head coach Blaine Gusdal. “He’s not scared to step out of his comfort zone, not afraid to do things that are difficult in order to make himself better.”

Skip was second in the ACAC in save percentage (0.927) and was third in goals against average (2.45). He emerged from a three-way battle for playing time with Harry Fredeman and Zach deGraves and became their backbone down the stretch and into the playoffs. But it was that competition that drove him to be better and all three will be back next year.

“We’ve got three No. 1 goaltenders,” said Gusdal. “They all work hard and they all push each other and I love it, I love what they bring to the table.”

Wakelin epitomized the hard-work mentality in his five years with the Vikings. Though not the biggest player on the ice, he more than made up for it with his effort and leadership.

“It’s a testament to his career, he has been in the running for that award all five years,” said Gusdal. “Boyd was an example of a guy who paid his dues and did everything that was asked of him his first four years and this year he was one of our captains for a reason. He’d be what we consider our dressing room glue.”

Osczevski did not take long to fall in line with the Vikings. He scored 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 28 games and showed the ability to play any role thrown at him, from a scoring line to a checking line. He spent three years in the BCHL, including his final year as the captain of the Cowichan Valley Capitals and many of those traits followed him to Camrose.

“I knew he would be the type of guy who could step in and add leadership as a first year, certainly he is a guy we have projected to potentially be a captain for us if he continues to develop the way he did this year,” said Gusdal.

Martin was also a rookie this year, but he came from out of nowhere to carve a spot out on the roster. After playing junior hockey in Quebec, he played minor pro in Sweden with future Vikings goalie Fredeman who recommended Gusdal give him a look. While he only made it into 10 games this year, scoring two assists, he laid the groundwork to be a bigger part of the team next year.

“He came in on a recommendation as a guy who would accept any role he was given and he would work really hard to be a piece of the puzzle, and that’s exactly what he was,” said Gusdal. “He worked extremely hard in practice and when he got his opportunities, he made his minutes count.”