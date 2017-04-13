Sorenson, give us solutions not just complaints

Mr. Sorenson, you’re doing it again. Your recent critique of the government plans to reform parliament is simply a string of complaints without even a hint of how you think parliamentary reform could be done better.

We all know that the way parliament works now is out of date and in need of reform. All political parties agree on that. We citizens pay you well to do an important job. You have a responsibility to present ideas to make Canada, and in this case Canadian parliament, better. Just an anti-government rant is not enough. As well Mr. Sorenson, I am getting tired of having to check the accuracy of what you write. As usual, the accuracy of your most recent report is questionable.

You suggested that the only reason the Liberals want to make changes to Question Period is to make Justin Trudeau’s life easier. On closer inspection that is clearly not fair. Its true that access to the Prime Minister during Question Period has been a problem. Former PM Stephen Harper was present in Question Period only 35 per cent of the time in 2015 and most of that time he just sat there not responding to questions. That is obviously not good enough. The idea that the government is proposing, that one day per week the opposition is guaranteed that the PM will answer their questions seems to be a significant improvement. It’s a policy that I’m sure you know has been successfully adopted in Britain and provides the opposition with more, not less, access to the Prime Minister. If you have a better idea let’s hear it, because only lashing out at the government is not going to make parliament better.

You said that cancelling parliamentary sittings on Fridays is simply a way for MPs to do less work. On closer examination that also is misleading. As you know, currently Friday sittings are only half a day and only about a third of MPs attend, making it basically a wasted day. How often do you attend Friday sittings Mr. Sorenson?

It makes sense to me to scrap Friday sittings and add time to the other four days, as the government is suggesting. If you have a better idea, Mr. Sorenson let’s hear it. If you don’t have a better idea, maybe we should give this one a try.

Most importantly Mr. Sorenson, when you communicate with constituents, please try to give us accurate, clear and fair information. Please always give us positive, constructive solutions to the many challenges Canada faces. Simply complaining and stirring up anger among citizens is not good enough. Please resolve to do better.

Rob Hill

Camrose

Taxpayer money should benefit all, not a few

Hello Camrose, Let me tell you a story.

Last week I went out to the mail box with a crow bar, to pry out all the flyers and my local newspaper. Normally I would fill you in about the flyers, but I have to stick to the main event or we will need a town hall meeting.

Good Canadian news in the Canadian except for one story. Boom, I had read this story about how a group of Camrose citizens having city hall block off the road to reduce the traffic in front of their homes and that the Council gave a limit of $40,000. WHAT? Yup $40,000 then anything over that they would require the “Group “ to paid for.

Maybe it is just me, but I see that $40,000 as a new police cruiser, that is of benefit to all Camrose citizens. Maybe spend the $40,000 on leveling all the sidewalks and road to curb humps in Camrose, that is of benefit to all Camrose citizens. Throw that $40,000 dollars into a new pool at the aquatic center, that is of benefit to all Camrose citizens. Do you see where I am going? Of benefit to all of Camrose citizens. You should not use the Camrose tax purse for a few, it is for all Camrose citizens.

I was so mad I called city hall and had a sit down with the mayor and explained how I feel about $40,000 limit for a small group of people. He explained the flow of traffic had increased because of west end development. Camrose is getting larger and that means more traffic everywhere. With that reasoning more will come to city hall asking to close more roads I said. The Mayor said 1,500 travelled the road during a 24-hour period, again the flow of traffic increased. I talked about some other ideas for less money and he said they had covered those ideas and they would go with blocking the road. We should vote on it, beside it being a road that all Camrose tax payers bought, the money comes from the Camrose tax purse.

I got three things from that meeting. One I need to attend more if not all city council meetings. Two every tax-paying Camrose citizen needs to call city hall a stop this abuse of city purse strings, and have a vote on blocking all roads. Three maybe I should run for mayor? I would have done this a little different. Of course that might mean one term.

Wayne C. Massick

Camrose