Pilot project to make child care affordable

A Camrose daycare is part of a provincial pilot project to lower the cost of child care considerably in Alberta.

Kids Campus Camrose will receive a $500,000 grant that will allow them to cap their rate at $25 a day per child while also helping them expand their services and hire more staff. The daycare currently has about 70 full-time kids at their facility. The project will allow them to open up new spaces at their full-time facility, boosting their capacity to 85 while extending their hours of operation to 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., they currently are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Kids Campus also has an after school program that supports 30 ids daily but also works with a number of kids that come on professional development days and through the summer while also working with home school families in the area.

The pilot project includes 22 early living and child care centres throughout the province and is scheduled to go for three years with the potential to expand to other care centres.

The project officially begins on May 1.

“It’s going to be amazing for all of the parents and the families we can help out,” said Kids Campus program director Suzanne Dumont. “We already do as much as we can for the community and this will enhance the things we can do for them and offer.”

The impact of the project is immediate for Kids Campus. The $25 a day rate will effectively cap monthly rates at $500 per child per month. Previously, parents were charged $775 a month per full-time child and $825 a month per infant or high needs child. This amounts to a savings of $275 to $325 a month and suddenly makes child care more affordable for families who previously could not afford it.

“It’s very tough, it takes off a lot of their pay cheque and most of them have multiple children so you have to double the numbers and it can be a great imposition for them,” said Dumont.

The pilot project is expected to open up approximately 1,300 spaces throughout the province. Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley says this project is much needed in Alberta.

“They have more people applying than they have spaces, and that’s what we’re finding all across Alberta,” said Hinkley. “Across the province, daycare was a need, but also the increasing cost was making it difficult for single parents, in particular, but also families”

For the Kids Campus, there will not be an expansion of their current facility, but there are currently rooms they are unable to use due to a lack of resources. The funds will allow them to open up these rooms and to staff them properly, thereby increasing their capacity.

To meet this demand, the facility will be hiring four and a half new staff members — including the two they have already hired on — which will allow them to meet their programming requirements. They currently have 17 full-time staff members with additional casual and part time staff.

“One of those positions is for a child care enrichment staff, someone who can come in and help out in the rooms in the ratios and working with the staff to support different cultural diversities, different behaviour issues , special needs, just being support for those staff,” said Dumont.

Also key to this for Kids Campus is the ability to extend their hours of operation to 11:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, an unheard of option for child care in the province. However, they will not have weekend hours.

“Between daycares and day homes, it’s pretty difficult to find anywhere open past 6:30 p.m., a lot of them are closed already by 6 p.m.” said Dumont. “It’s pretty unheard of to have licensed care past 6:30 p.m.”