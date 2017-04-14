Minor hockey completes banner season

Three years ago Camrose Minor Hockey Association started taking a proactive approach to player development.

They were watching the challenges facing them quickly changing with a tighter budgets and the growing influence of academy systems that were pulling top talent out of minor hockey associations throughout the province. CMHA decided it was time to see if they could maximize what they had to work with by developing a mentorship system. This entailed having higher level coaches from teams like the junior A Kodiaks and the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings work with some of the younger coaches, as well as getting some of the players from those teams to work with the minor hockey players.

In short order, they have seen a great deal of success with this approach, and it showed this year with individual and team success. Camrose teams won four league championships and was a finalist in six other leagues while collecting four more bronze banners and sent five teams to provincials with the Peewee AA Cougars winning bronze. The Atom AA Vikings, Bantam B Warriors, Female peewee B Wildcats and Midget A Cougars also qualified for provincials.

This is an association with just 32 teams and 511 players.

“We’ve had teams in the past that have won league championships, but to get so many teams that make it right to the finals … for us we’ve got to put that back on our coaches,” said CMHA president Rick Marcinkowski. “You can introduce whatever kind of program you want but if you don’t have coaches that are willing to take their own initiatives … your program is not going to have that success.”

The first area of concentration for the CMHA mentorship program was with goaltending. They have run camps throughout the last few years with a specialty coach and incorporating Vikings and Kodiaks in with the next generation. The results have been huge already with players like Ty Marcinkowski of the Bantam AAA Red Wings a potentially being a WHL draft pick on May 5 while other have shone in the system as well.

To work on player development they have brought in skills instructors like Tim Green and he also stayed on to work with coaches through out the system. Green has also developed independent clinics for players who want to work on their skills outside of team activities.

This past year alone the association has watched two minor hockey graduates make a big impact with the Kodiaks.

Kyler Kupka was nominated for the Alberta Junior Hockey League rookie of the year despite missing the last half of the season with a spleen injury and Jacob Kendall developed into a force by seasons end. Both have a bright future at the very least at the college level and potentially the pro game.

This serves as a huge carrot for the young kids coming up behind them.

“It’s very important,” said Marcinkowski. “Moving on to the next level is every kids’ dream, but playing locally in itself is a big accomplishment.”

To help ensure this future pipeline to the local junior A club, Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka held coaching clinics throughout the season.

One of the biggest challenges the CMHA association faces is finding ice time for all of their teams at reasonable hours, to the point where they scour the surrounding communities looking for available time slots. This is just to make sure their house teams get one practice a week and their rep teams get two.

With three sheets of ice in the city, however, Marcinkowski is not holding his breath on anymore rinks being built in Camrose anytime soon, though he laments that they missed an opportunity when they city tore the old rink down instead of keeping it as a practice facility like Leduc and other communities.

This does mean the CMHA will likely continue with its current arrangement of AAA and AA teams.

It is an issue many communities are grappling with.

“There are other options, but if we need to go there, we will,” said Marcinkowski.

In most regards, it was an impressive year for the association and they are already looking forward to the 2017-18 campaign with early registration in June and the final registration in August. The CMHA annual general meeting is April 26