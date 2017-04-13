Kodiaks get look at future with spring camp

The Camrose Kodiaks got a sneak peek at what their future may look like at their spring camp last weekend, but their harvest of talent will not be known until later this summer.

June 1 is circled on their calendar in big red ink. On that day the shackles will be lifted from Alberta Junior Hockey League general managers and they will be able to officially sign players and make trades.

The roster freeze is a recent change by the league, which has done away with its white card system, where previously teams could sign prospects and keep them on the backburner for a couple of years.

“It lets the kids make the decision and that’s the recruiting part of it,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. “It’s a big day. We know June 1 is going to be a big day because we’re going to go after half a dozen to eight or nine players, going ‘we want you to sign, we want you to be Kodiaks.’”

The Kodiaks do have some moves to make this off-season with seven players aging out or moving on to college — T. J. Brown, Bryson Traptow, Josh Zablocki, Joe Tambasco, Mackenzie Bauer, Patrick Gora and Jack Thomas, their captain. There are likely even more moves coming to meet league age rules on their rosters.

“Everyone wants to come back, which is positive, but because of all of the rules — six guys have to be 18 and under, we can only have so many 20 year olds — so we do know we’re going to have to trade some of those vets away, and they know it,” said Rybalka. “With spring camp, we’re going who’s going to replace those guys we might have to move for trades.”

There were 200 prospects doing their best to impress Rybalka and his scouting and coaching staff with the hopes of earning an invite to their training camp which starts on Aug. 26. Players came in from across Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan and the U.S. for the camp and there were several standouts like Drew Coughlin, the brother of current Kodiak Tate Coughlin, who spent this past season playing in the Vancouver Island Junior B Hockey League and one game with the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors. He has a lot of speed and the ability to play with a lot of skill at top speed.

The Kope brothers — David and Peter — out of Edmonton also showed well. They both play for the Canadian Athletic Club in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League, David, 17, scored 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 34 games as a rookie forward, while Peter, who is a year older, had 25 points (8-17-25) in 30 games from the blue line, while also playing a game each with the Calgary Canucks and the Olds Grizzlys.

“The defenceman can play the game, he’s big, he’s strong he sees the ice well and then the forward is skilled at six-foot-five and he can skate,” said Rybalka. “Both of them can play, they have high-end skill and they have bright futures ahead of them.”

Local players like Logan Dowhaniuk, Ty Yoder, Dallon Melin, and Greg Nelson among others showed quite well. They all played for the Camrose Bantam AAA Red Wings, but their future gets complicated by the potential of all of them being drafted into the Western Hockey League on May 4. This camp gave the Kodiaks the opportunity to show them what they are all about.

“We get to talk to them, we get to let them know how interested we are in them and what we think of their future,” said Rybalka. “End of the day it comes down to the payer and the family makes the decision.”

Yoder could go early in the draft after the five-foot-eight forward set a team record with 66 points (31 goals, 35 assists) in 28 games. However, he is not ruling out playing for his hometown team.

“There’s still a lot of decisions to be made for the upcoming season,” he said. “I’ve wanted to be a Kodiak for quite a while, but I’ve also wanted to play in the WHL since I was a kid.”