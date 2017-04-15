How Flo’s world moves through music

Florian “Flo” Feral believes he started out in music much the same way everyone else does: it was just in his blood.

The world/reggae artist recalls childhood memories of his father strumming around the house on a guitar and teaching him a couple songs for fun. Down the road, he looked to the Internet to learn some music theory and his favourite songs for impressing the girls. But his musical inclination always came naturally.

“You just get attracted to music,” said Flo, who will perform at the Bailey Theatre

April 21.

Moving from his birth-place in Cameroon, to France, then to the United States, he transitioned with the local music scene, starting out as a vocalist in a French punk band and drumming with a jazz-funk group in North Carolina before settling into the reggae community in New York City. When he arrived in Canada in 2010, Montreal met him with a warm, multicultural vibe that sang in-tune with his musical soul.

“It could sound cliché a bit, but it’s the One Love thing, the thing where everybody is together,” said Flo.

“I’m half black, half white … when I write music, I always talk about these things like peace, understanding and the comprehension of others.”

A life-time fan of reggae icon Bob Marley, his music reflects the artful activism of the 60’s. It’s a way to make sense of life, his 2016 single “Unblind” suggests. Like the full-length album, How are you doing, that preceded it in 2010, the tune emanates optimism. Flo regularly adjusts the rate of reggae-fusion in his work — funk, blues, an upcoming collaboration with Montreal DJ John Skene — his music truly doesn’t discriminate. Consistent across the board, however, is a hopeful, truth-seeking mellowness backed by the purity of Flo’s vocals and lyrics.

“I get the chorus, the main feeling of the song, from a thought I get, from what I observe, what I feel in life,” explained Flo.

The 32-year-old composes poetically, inspired by life, troubled by conflict and eager to purvey positivity.

“The future of our humanity, in a sense, is going to be about this decision of where you are on the side of good, or where you are on the side of evil, if you want to open your frontiers, if you want to communicate, comprehend the other people, the other traditions; if you want to have love in general,” said Flo. “All these nations are starting to pair up together and I don’t want to see (it). I just sometimes get stressed out thinking that we can be in a third world war, in a sense. It’s definitely time for us, as far as the people, to really open our eyes and do something. I know we’re not going to let these things happen if it gets down to that, but it’s something that bothers me.”

He’s attached himself to meaningfulness in an increasingly materialistic market.

“Today it’s much more difficult, as music is so lost in some kind of commercial thing where there’s no more messages,” said Flo. “But music has a strength. When we were kids, we’d listen to music and we felt good. We felt all happy when listening to music. When you have a certain feeling, you listen to music and it makes you feel better, so I believe that music has the power to change a lot of things.”

Despite the rumination his lyrics imply, Flo promises there’ll be dancing when he and fellow Montreal musician Auresia take to the Bailey Theatre stage with their globe-spanning show.

“I get to learn so many things about people sharing music with them, and in my music, you can definitely hear that. … The fact that I mix so many genres with reggae, the reason for that, is all these people that I’ve met and all these things that I saw by travelling,” said Flo.

“Canada seems like the only place that has this vibe where everybody can work together and … what I bring is the multicultural show. Because I am an immigrant in the end, we want to bring good stuff and what I bring is music.”

Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance can be purchased from the Bailey Theatre box office or online at www.baileytheatre.com.