Golf season all teed up

If Mother Nature ever decides on what she wants to do, the Central Alberta area could be looking at the start of the golf season as early as Saturday.

The Camrose Golf Course is set to open up this weekend, so long as it is not wet and cold. If the weather does not cooperate, the course will open up next week.

Camrose pro shop manager and CPGA pro Bill Penny says the course is looking good heading into the new season with all 18 greens in play.

However, as is normal at this time of the season power carts will not be allowed until later in the month or potentially early May when all of the surface water is drained from the fairways.

“We’ve been very fortunate here at least the 10 years to open permanent greens and have excellent playing conditions for the early spring,” said Penny.

There are no major changes to the Par-71, 6,139 yard course itself. The biggest changes are in the club house where renovations were finally completed to the front entrance and the upstairs restaurant. Part of the renovation includes an elevator which is now operational, giving those with mobility issues full access to the facility.

The restaurant will now also be run by the Metal Kettle, serving up a breakfast and lunch menu as well as event nights.

Green fees and membership fees were also frozen this year. With the current economy, Penny says it was important to keep the game affordable in the city.

They actually saw a five per cent bump in their passholders last year and expect similar results this year.

The sport has been on a gradual decline since its peak days in the late ’90s and early 2000s as many Canadian course have had difficulty on keeping their fairways packed.

Camrose is leaning heavily on its junior program which has produced a number of solid young golfers over the years, including Jayla Kucy who has twice represented Canada at the Masters Chip, Drive and Putt competition.

This summer the Junior-Junior Program will be going once again, aimed at 5-10 year olds, while Penny is expecting another 25-40 kids to take part in his junior age program (10-18).

The golf education continues right through to the University of Alberta-Augustans Vikings team which has several graduates of Penny’s programs on the roster.

The course will be hosting two big tournaments this year, beyond their regular stable of standard club tournaments. On July 20 they will be hosting the McLennan Ross Tournament and in September they host the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Regional.

For more information about programs, lessons or to book a tee time, call 780-672-2691.