Debate rages over naturalization project

The debate about naturalization in Camrose reached a new high on Sunday afternoon.

About 150 people packed into the Border Paving room at the Recreation Centre for an open forum that was mostly dominated by people upset with the project along the city’s ring road. Detractors pointed to an increase in vole population that has wreaked havoc on their yards, an increase in grass fires, weed control and aesthetics as their main concerns. Those speaking in support of the project asked for patience and pointed out many of the concerns were either things felt city wide regardless of level of manicuring, while the project also brought environmental stability, cost savings and different tastes in landscaping.

Most importantly it was an opportunity for the two sides to air their arguments in a respectful manner.

“People come at this issue from very different spaces. One of the valuable things about living in a healthy community is that diversity of opinion is valued and listened to and honoured,” said Blue Dot Camrose organizer Rajan Rathnavalu. “Nobody has the market on all of the knowledge, so a gathering like this is really helpful to get the diversity of opinions and rather than one side trying to win over the other, use that diversity of opinion to develop something that nobody could have thought of on their own and use that to build a better community.”

Rodger Banack has been one of the main organizers of the group against the naturalization project. Naturalization is the process of returning certain areas of the city back into a natural state as opposed to a well-manicured and groomed landscape.

“Naturalization in the valley, that’s fine, because there is the creek there and it’s all natural, but don’t put it close to the residences where there’s the possible chance that if someone throws out a lit cigarette and if it’s brown it’s going to burn,” said Banack.

Banack and his group of concerned citizens have collected 1,000 signatures on a petition asking for the project to be rescinded.

He says he has heard from many people who are in opposition to the project. One of those, Eugene Corcoran, says he and his wife retired to Camrose because of its reputation of a welcoming city that took pride in its appearance. Theybought a house along the berm on Camrose Drive and appreciated the way it looked and was maintained. With the naturalization project, however, he says he a vole infestation has destroyed his back yard and several fruit trees he had planted which had been stripped of their bark up to a foot off the ground. He is not alone in his anger about the vermin, which also attract natural predators.

“Everything was great until the city neglected the berm,” said Corcoran.

There was also concern over the risk of fire. Sheri Huska and her family relocated to Camrose after fleeing Slave Lake when 8,000 of its citizens with their 2011forest fire. She believes the longer grass to puts the city at risk of a similar incident or like last summer’s Fort McMurray fire.

Camrose Fire Chief Peter Krich, however, says there is little chance of a similar fire happening here. While the grass when brown and dry, as it is now, poses an increased risk of a blaze, the local environment would not support such a catastrophic fire.

“The forest and the type of environment around those communities creates a different approach to what can burn and how fast and hot it can burn and how it can impact our community,” said Krich, adding there have been very few wild fires in the area in his 37 years with the department and they have all been contained. “I feel safe with our community and what we have with our community and the response from my department is very capable of handling most of the responses here.”

Rob Hill, who moved to Camrose a few years ago from Edmonton, preached patience. He witnessed the provincial capital go through a decade-long naturalization process, but the end result has been very well received as it has been in other cities that have taken on similar projects.

“It seems to me that when you start this project and it just looks like grass, it’s not going to be very pretty and there’s going to be weeds. If you let it go a little more, like they are in Edmonton, the weeds do get choked out, not by grass but by shrubs and trees. You have to be patient, this takes time,” said Hill, who added he does not live near a natural area but even he has voles in his yard.

Most people agreed that naturalization does have a place in Camrose, but many were argued for less residential areas. One person who supported a change of direction on naturalization, particularly in the ring road area, was Mayor Norm Mayer, who said it will be discussed in council chambers in the near future.

“The berm is not structured to be, in my opinion, a reasonable location for naturalization, because the minute you’re over the berm you’re in the backyard of so many houses,” said Mayer. “They keep their place looking nice, well-trimmed, well-manicured, we should do the same insofar as the berm is concerned.”

Josh Aldrich

Camrose Canadian

