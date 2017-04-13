Camrose Legion remembers Battle of Vimy Ridge

Canada may be celebrating its 150th birthday this year, but it was 100 years ago on

April 9 that Canada earned the respect of the world as an independent nation.

That respect was hard won with the lives of 3,598 Canadian soldiers and another 7,000 wounded as Canada fought as a unified front for the first time and recaptured a strategical stretch of land called Vimy Ridge that the British and French had failed to do and lost 150,000 soldiers in their attempts.

The town of Camrose — then just 12 years old — played an important role in the battle with seven survivors — the highest per capita for a Canadian community.

On Sunday the Camrose Royal Canadian Legion Branch 057 held a ceremony at the Legion cenotaph to commemorate the battle.

“It gave recognition to who we are,” said past Legion resident Gordon Minnes. “It was the biggest achievement. Britain and two other countries had tried ahead of them four times and were defeated, but the Canadians went in and were successful. Without that they probably wouldn’t be going any further.”

The ceremony was small, as the local cadets and colour guard had gone to Edmonton for the ceremonies there with the rest of the Southern Alberta Light Horse Army. But there were a number of local people and Legion members who were unable to make the trip to the provincial capital, so this served as an important outlet to remember those who helped forge a nation. Wreaths were laid by the Legion, the Ladies Auxiliary, the City of Camrose and Camrose Police Services as about 40 people gathered, several of whom shared their family stories of the battle.

“(The stories were very heartfelt) you think about it, they were all young … and to be over there fighting in a different country, that’s what struck me is that they were able to tell their stories,” said Legion president Dale Debnam. “One fellow that we deal with and he’s done a lot of tours of Afghanistan, they don’t tell their stories.”

Vimy Ridge is located in Northern France, about 175 kilometres north of Paris. It is a strategic hill that allows a view of the surrounding countryside and Germany captured it early in the First World War. The Allies led assaults on Vimy Ridge in 1914 and 1915 and lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in the process.

The task fell to the Canadians in 1916 as all four divisions came together for the first time to fight as one formation. The Canadians spent an entire winter scheming and training for their assault. Preparations were extensive with miles of tunnels being dug beneath the German lines. To soften their opposition they shelled the Germans with more than a million shells in what the Germans call the Week of Suffering.

At 5:30 a.m. on April 9, 1917, the first wave of 15,000 to 20,000 Canadian soldiers attacked. Slowly over the next three days the Canadians took the ridge.

The victory at Vimy Ridge helped pave the way for victory in Europe for the Allies. The French government gifted the land to Canada where the Vimy Ridge Monument was erected and the names of 11,285 Canadians soldiers were listed as “missing, presumed dead” in France during the war are inscribed on it.

The early Camrose natives who fought included Pte. Angus Anderson of the 50th Battalion, Pte. William Milne of the 16th Battalion, Pte. John Pattison of the 50th Battalion, Capt. Thain MacDowell of the 38th Battalion, Cpl. Theo Bailey of the 1st Battalion and L/Sgt. Ellis Sifton of the 18th Battalion.

The four days were not all about glory for Canada. The Germans used poisonous gas in their attacks on the Canadians, and many of the survivors battled the effects for the rest of their life.

Minnes’ father Joseph Frank Minnes and his oldest brother Edward Frank, who was 15 at the time, both fought at Vimy Ridge. Edward Frank died during the battle and is one of the unknown soldiers while his dad survived gas attacks and lived to the age of 82.

“This has always been a special day in our family,” said Minnes.

Arlene Hendrickson also shared stories of her grandfather Frank Davis from B.C. and was part of the 4th Division and the Western Scot Highlanders, known as the Pioneer Battalion. He fought at Vimy Ridge as well as Paschendaele.

Others suffered serious injuries and needed a lot of luck to get out alive. Landon Lewsaw’s grandfather nearly died in the trenches after getting hit with shrapnel in the voice box and suffering damage to his spine. The stretcher bearers moved on to other causalities they thought stood a better chance of surviving, leaving him in a notch in the side of a trench. He sensed a need to move and crawled into a different trench and a couple of minutes later his previous trench was hit with a shell.

“He did survive, but it’s only amazing when you think how many similar stories there must be,” said Lewsaw of his grandfather Herald Scott from Consort. “It always amazed me to think that if it had only been for an inch with the shrapnel or 10-15 minutes with the stretcher bearers, I wouldn’t be here telling you stories.”

The sacrifices were many.

Anniversaries like this are important to keep these stories and history alive.

“I think (the younger generations) are getting it now more than they ever have before,” said Minnes.