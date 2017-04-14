Camrose considering Alberta senior games bid

The City of Camrose is taking a close look at the possibility of submitting a bid to host the 2019 Alberta Senior Masters Games.

The city was invited to submit a bid by Alberta Culture and Tourism minister Ricardo Miranda and the letter was presented to council in the Meeting of a Whole on April 3. Camrose has a long history with the games — formerly known as the 55-Plus Summer Games — hosting the first three in 1980, 82 and 84, but there is no guarantee the city will make a bid this time around. There are several complicating factors including the price tag, potential legacy, economic impact and the aquatics centre project.

Administration is currently examining these factors.

“We’re being really cautious with it,” said general manager of community services Ryan Poole. “Anyone who has ever had anything to do with an Alberta Games – whether it is the Masters Games or the Alberta Summer or Winter Games – knows that it’s a lot of work and it usually costs a lot of money.”

Recent games have cost between $800,000 and $1,000,000 to host, and while Alberta Sport Connection does provide a grant of about $200,000, it still leaves a large gap for the hosting committee to close. The regular Alberta Summer Games, like what Camrose hosted in 2002, now cost in the ballpark of about $1.5 million to put on.

“We don’t know if this is the right economy to do that in and to ask the community to have to come up with that kind of funding,” said Poole.

Long term economic impact is also questionable. While the games will draw a few thousand people to the city for a several days, giving a strong short term boost to the local economy, there is no TV coverage of the event and the potential for return visits is usually quite low, said Poole, who was part of Alberta Winter Games hosting committees in Bonnyville and Cold Lake in 2010 and an Alberta Senior Games Zone competition in Bonnyville.

Though he stresses they are seeking out economic impact studies for previous hosts of these games.

“The difference with these Alberta level games, they’re really great for local participation and all that stuff, but they don’t draw a lot of media coverage,” said Poole. “So your city gets a lot of visitors for a short period of time, but they don’t get a lot of promotion out of it.”

Games legacy is another potential stumbling block. Multi-sport games can often be used as the impetus for a community to build a needed facility or venue. When Camrose hosted the Alberta Summer Games in 2002, they built a track and field facility that is still used today. There is not a project to really anchor around these games beyond sprucing up a few facilities – which could be looked at as a positive or negative when it comes to the budget.

“It’s the local community that comes up with the funding to provide that legacy, so you don’t really need the games to drum up that money because it’s usually the local money anyways,” said Poole.

When it comes to facilities, one major issue could come from the aquatics centre project to replace the old pool, which does not meet competition standards to begin with. The city just recently began planning the project, hoping to put it out to tender later this year. The completion date is expected to be the summer of 2019 if everything goes smoothly, but even then it will be touch-and-go with the start of the games. This problem could be solved by teaming up with a city like Wetaskiwin, and that is something that will be looked at.

“It’s a real important project, and I don’t want to rush it just so we can have the games,” said Poole. “I’m advising council that our first priority is this pool, way before any priority of doing some games, we can always host the games at another point down the line once the pool is up and running down the line.”

Once administration has completed their investigation, they will present the information at a future council meeting where it will be discussed further.

A letter of interest to host the games must be submitted by May 31 while completed bids have a June 30 deadline.