Vikings ID Camp provides glimpse at future

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s basketball program took a big step towards setting their roster up for the future this past weekend.

On Saturday, they hosted their annual ID camp and signed two players from 3A provincial champion St. Peter the Apostle Spartans out of Spruce Grove — Eli Schmuland and Keaton Smith — while they wait on several other recruits to finalize their plans.

With the graduation and transfer of key players Riley Wallace, Spencer Marion and Cameron Vilcsak there are some holes to fill in the lineup for the 2017-18 season. They had 38 players at the camp, including returning players, giving them a good idea of how all the different combinations may work together next year and into the future with five Grade 11s in attendance as well.

“It’s not always about the quantity, it’s about the quality,” said Drabiuk. “We’ve been targeting four real hard, and they’re all in the gym right now. Now it’s about the fit with our returning guys and if everything we saw in them during the high school season and project about them in terms of their fit and their ability to adapt to the chemistry and feel comfortable in our culture. We get a good one-day snapshot.”

Schmuland will have the opportunity to step in and carve out a spot in the lineup immediately in Marion’s spot — Marion has transferred to the U of A Golden Bears for next season. In the provincial tournament in Medicine Hat he averaged 11.3 points per game in the post.

Drabiuk, however, says he is a different player than Marion as an athletic big with a good mid-range shot.

“Eli is a strong academic guy with a high motor, he just goes all the time,” said Drabiuk. “He’s really athletic, he’s got the kind of athleticism where he really fits in in our conference.”

With Smith they will be forced to wait a year, however. The point guard tore his ACL early in the season and played the year with the injury and is scheduled for surgery at the end of May. He will red shirt for the upcoming season while learning from returning starter Darian Smigorowski and try to work his way into a role in the 2018-19 season. Smith says the injury forced him to play a different style of game this year.

“In Grade 11 I drove lots, I attacked the basket and made plays in the paint,” said Smith. “This year I couldn’t because I couldn’t move the way I did last year, so I took a lot more outside jumpers and moved the ball around the perimeter a lot more. When I comeback I will try to combine the two styles.”

Drabiuk is not concerned with the injury and is impressed with the young guard.

“Keaton’s really smooth as a guard, he shoots the ball well, has a great head on his shoulders, has a high basketball IQ,” said Drabiuk. “He’s just smooth and unflappable, you never know if he’s up 12, down 12, just that guy. He’s a great character kid and an honour roll student.”

Smith says he chose the Vikings over Grande Prairie Regional College and was attracted by the fact the program is one on the rise, having made the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference playoffs for the first time in four years.

“I like the team, they’re fun guys and there is a family atmosphere, with the coaching staff too,” he said.

Drabiuk is not finished with the recruiting process, adding they made offers to three other players who are all in the decision making process and then there is always the possibility of a player coming from off their radar and making an impression in the fall.

“The guys that are in there are the product of a recruitment process that in some cases are three years long and those ones that we’ve known for that long we’ve made the offer,” said Drabiuk. “There’s a couple of other pleasant surprises in there so we’ll see how that conversation goes.”