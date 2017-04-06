Viking answers call of home country at Worlds

All athletes dream of one day pulling on their country’s national colours.

For graduating University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings winger Beau Taylor, those colours are green and yellow, and this week his dream is coming true. Taylor is suiting up for Team Australia this week in Romania for the International Ice Hockey Federation Div. II Group A World Championships. It is a mouthful, but to put in perspective, it’s two levels below where Canada plays their world championships.

“It’s a privilege, it really is, it’s a dream come true,” said Taylor. “My father represented Australia as well, so we’re actually the first father/son combo to ever play for Team Australia in men’s hockey … it’s just a real exciting tie to get the call.”

The IIHF has several different levels for their world championships. Teams can move up and down the ladder by winning world championships or finishing at the bottom. Australia has been as high up as Division I and they have been a few levels lower. This year will be playing against Belarus, Spain, Iceland, Serbia and host Romania after winning Div. II Group B last year.

Many of the players at this level do play professionally somewhere in the world, and that includes Taylor, who, during Canada’s summers he has played in the Australia Ice Hockey League for the Newcastle North Stars. He is joined by five North Stars teammates for the world championship, including captain Bert Malloy, Mat Lindsay, Pat Nadin, John Kennedy, Jr., and goalie Charlie Smart. The North Stars finished third in the league last year with a 15-7-0-1 record.

Taylor says the sport has grown a fair bit in recent years in Australia and the AIHL even has games broadcast on Fox Sports Australia, and their U-18 team recently won gold at the Div. II Group B world championships in Serbia.

“It’s building awareness so people are actually getting to see the sport and more rinks are getting built,” said Taylor. “Where we have our Grand Final, where the championships are for our league, is a rink that holds around 2,500 to 3,000 people. It is a good atmosphere, but it is tough because our winter season is from April to September, so to be real competitive you need to have the same hockey season as the rest of the world.”

Most Australian hockey players are ex-pats or have parents who are originally from Canada or the U.S. who played hockey growing up before moving to and settling in Australia. Taylor falls into the latter category. His dad Jeff Taylor played with Brandon University and McGill University but moved to Australia to play pro hockey 30 years ago and never left. It’s the age old story of meeting someone and falling in love.

His son, meanwhile, fell in love with hockey.

Taylor grew up playing rugby, which has the popularity of hockey in Canada, but he was always drawn to his dad’s sport, and he took up roller hockey. Taylor did not start skating until he was 13 but took to it fairly quickly. A year later, a childhood friend and his Canadian father were headed to Kelowna, B.C., for a hockey academy and Taylor was convinced to go along. From there he found a home with the Alberta Major Midget Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers, scoring 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 32 games. It was enough to catch the eye of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Kindersley Klippers and he spent the next three years with the Klippers and the Swan Valley Stampeders of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, topping out with 40 points (20-20-40) in 58 games in 2011-12.

Taylor spent the next two seasons playing college hockey with the Selkirk College Saints in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League, but transferred to the Vikings in 2014 along with Saints teammates Scott Swiston and Connor McLaughlin.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities that have presented themselves and I’ve followed up on every single one. I’ve been very fortunate to see a lot of Canada in the process — I’ve lived in all four western provinces,” said Taylor. “I got cut from a lot of hockey teams but I just kept going with it and tried to make other teams and I was fortunate enough to play my junior A hockey in Canada and then play five years of university hockey.”

Playing for the Vikings was an experience he will never forget, despite his final season of eligibility being cut short due to a hamstring injury that cost him the final six weeks of the season and playoffs.

“I’ve met some lifelong friends and even the alumni, guys who I played with in my first year I’m still close with,” said Taylor.

“Just seeing how much the program has changed in my three years has been amazing to see. it is heading in the right direction as a program … and to finish with a University of Alberta degree is very exciting as well.”

He is unsure of his next step with hockey after the world championships. There is a good chance he may not return to Australia this summer to play hockey as he tries to set up a business in Camrose with Swiston — a hemp bio futures company that will sell hemp seeded erosion matting to be used in reclamation and landscaping projects — but he is hoping he catches a scout’s eye in Romania to play pro in Europe.

It does mean, however, he will savour the next two weeks that much more.

“I’m at the point now with graduating that can’t just put all of my eggs in one basket, and that basket being hockey,” said Taylor. “Time will tell and if at the right time hockey is in the cards I will look more into that come September.”