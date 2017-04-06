La Glace to host Small Town Saturday Night

Big Valley Jamboree has turned into much more than just a Camrose celebration of country music over the past 25 years.

The festival has drawn fans from across Western Canada every August Long Weekend, and this year, for the third time they will be taking the festival to a much smaller community on April 29.

This year the tiny community of La Glace will host Small Town Saturday Night after winning an internet competition, garnering 30,862 votes for the opportunity to host country music stars Gord Bamford, Clayton Bellamy, Alee, Dan Davidson and The Doll Sisters with the legendary Danny Hooper emceeing the evening. For comparison sake, the population of La Glace is 181, with about another 1,500 people in the surrounding area.

“I believe it is going to be the experience of a lifetime for this community, and that was the whole goal of it, to provide them a once-in-a-life-time experience that normally wouldn’t happen in their community,” said Chris Melnychuk for Trixstar Productions and Big Valley Jamboree. “We had comments from a lot of people around there that this will be the first concert they will ever be at.”

In 2012 Legal won and in 2013 Bashaw won.

For the Hamlet of La Glace, this concert is about more than the music. The community, about 40 minutes northwest of Grande Prairie, is raising money for the La Glace & District Agricultural Society as they build a new regional recreation centre.

“We are short funding by about $3 million,” said La Glace Small Town Saturday Night Organizing Committee Tamara Lunde. “It’s brought so much awareness to what we’re doing and how bad we need the help, it’s a huge bonus to getting this concert.”

The concert will go in the hamlet’s existing arena, nicknamed The Igloo for its frosty internal temperatures. Lunde says they should be able to squeeze between 500 and 520 people in for the concert.

Lunde is no stranger to Big Valley Jamboree, she has been once in the past and her husband has it circled on his calendar every year.

It is a common story told throughout the three Prairie provinces, and annual pilgrimages made to the Rose City for a weekend of country music.

“The reach (of BVJ) is reflected in the reason for doing this contest, we know for a fact that over the last 25 years these rural communities from all over Alberta … they’re an integral part of the festival,” said Melnychuk. “The festival has a reach provincially and then some parts even nationally ... It’s amazing the reach the festival really has and the impact it has on people’s lives, that they plan their August Long Weekend and essentially their life around this festival. It’s something we absolutely appreciate and do not take for granted.”

With Small Town Saturday Night, it turned into a provincial battle, according Melnychuk, as one community fell off the board, their voters jumped to the next closest until La Glace and Duchess emerged from the pack. In the end La Glace edged out their Southern Alberta competition by just 302 votes.

Even the promotion departments got into a North vs. South competition with NAIT handling the video promotion for the northern communities and Mount Royal University taking on the Southern communities.

“We could actually see the analytics as some of the other communities in third and fourth place, their voting dropped off the exact same time their neighbours’ picked up,” said Melnychuk. “It’s basically that whole community spirit and helping your neighbours out that came into play.”

It all helps set the tone for a truly Alberta experience Aug. 3-6 This year’s headliners are Little Big Town, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean with Big and Rich handling the Thursday night Kickoff at the Coors Banquet Saloon. For tickets go to www.bigvalleyjamboree.com.