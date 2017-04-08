How to survive the airport on your next flight

I had every intention of writing an article about a tropical destination somewhere in the world, with the objective to encourage people to visit. A destination that many may desire to travel to, but probably won’t. A destination that looks great on paper but the idea quickly shatters when you Google ticket prices. So instead, as I currently sit here in Edmonton International Airport, it occurred to me, that regardless of where you travel to, whether it is work related, a leisure trip or a quick dash home to see the family, all of these flight paths have one thing in common. Airports.

If you’re like me and you start doing uncontrollable skips and internal squeals when you get that scent of jet fuel, then getting to the airport three hours before your destination isn’t a problem. But if you’re like the majority and you despise everything there is about airports and unfortunately you’re not a celebrity that can afford to purchase your own $7 million private jet, then listen up.

Get the biggest bang for your buck

Before I get into the hard facts, I need to clarify something. I may be the most frugal person when it comes to airline tickets. If the option were available to bring your own seatbelt and attach it to the toilet seat on a flight, I would take up that option in a heartbeat. Unfortunately for me, with safety reasons and what not, that preference is unavailable. Just like many, I prefer to spend that extra cash that I have saved on a flight at the destination I am flying to. Over the past couple of years, I have researched ways to get the biggest bang for my buck.

Overbooked Flights

Most airlines overbook and when I first read this, I was appalled. How could an airline overbook? What happens to those people that are left behind? So many questions were running through me. Due to the systematic algorithms on airline websites, each flight is treated as a way of enhancing monetization for the company (hence why I hate paying top dollar for a flight). Essentially, the airline estimates a number of ‘no shows’ per flight and begins overbooking. I am sure you have had an experience where you’re sitting at your gate, ready to board, when the flight attendant announces that the flight is overbooked and they are looking for people to change flights in exchange for compensation. My advice would be, if you are not in a hurry to get back to your life, and it also allows you to score an extra day off work as you can tell your boss it was completely “out of your control,” take the compensation! Often the airline is offering cash or airline vouchers to change to a flight later that day or the following day. My father-in-law recently scored himself $800 in airline vouchers just by accepting to go on a flight a couple of hours later, which he later used for a (free) flight to Bali.

Flying business (or god forbid, first class) is completely out of the question for us economy folk, but surprisingly there is a way to weasel yourself up a couple of notches on the flight hierarchy. It is common for people to purchase the lower priced tickets over splurging on business or first class. Airlines know this and this is another reason why they overbook economy, but don’t overbook the premium classes. By overbooking economy, the airline has secured the money for the ticket regardless. This is when airlines will give you the opportunity to upgrade for a small cost. Next time you’re checking in using the self-check in screens, click on the option to upgrade. You’ll quickly learn if business class is under booked and economy is overbooked, as they will only be charging $100 or $200 to upgrade. If you’re flying international, paying the money and upgrading is 100 per cent worth it.

Under booked flight

If you know you’re on an under booked flight and you want to get more seats or upgraded without paying a thing; just ask. Every time I fly, I always look on the screens at the seating plan and see how many seats are available. I then take that knowledge to the check-in attendant by stating that I noticed the flight is fairly empty. Engage in conversation, use those manners our parents taught us, be friendly and honest. Ask the check-in assistant whether it would be too much trouble to move you to an empty row, laugh about it and be extremely thankful and appreciative. I am currently sitting at my gate fidgeting with excitement as I have managed to move myself from a middle seat at the front of the plane, to an entire row to myself at the back of the plane. I may be the last person to get my food, but I certainly don’t care, as I will be eating my dinner sprawled out across three seats.

Conquering those long-haul layovers

It once took me five days to fly from Europe to Australia. That’s usually a 24-hour flight, but because I had been backpacking for six months and money always won over time, I chose the long haul. Now I know there aren’t many people out there who would do such a stupid thing, but long-haul layovers when flying internationally are just something we sometimes can’t avoid. Although the idea of stopping over in LAX for eight hours sounds great and you plan a day trip to Venice Beach to catch some Vitamin D, your imaginary plan quickly fades when you start adding up the costs. Even if you love airports, eight hours stuck in one will drive you crazy. What many people don’t know is that you can purchase a one-time pass into the business or first class lounges in most airports. I recently did this in my nine-hour lay-over in San Francisco for $60. I justified it by adding up the amount of money I would spend on food and drinks in that time, and figured it would actually save me money. Decked out with unlimited food, drinks, wifi, comfortable lounges, desks, TV’s, showers and some even have spas. Download the app ‘LoungeBuddy’ and you can punch in any airport across the world to find out what lounges they offer and for how much. Edmonton International Airport offers entry to their lounge for under $50. Sanity wins over money this time.

