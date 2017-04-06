Decade of Darkness finally lifted for Oilers fans

Please allow me to sports out for a moment.

This past week was a monumental one for me and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers fans in your world. Those who are not fans, I can hear your glaze over from my office.

The reason we have beenoverly annoying this past week is obvious, the decade of darkness is over. The Oilers are going back to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The past decade has been one fraught with frustration and embarrassment for a fanbase that has one of the most prideful heritages in the league’s history.

The Oilers would have been in Houston for the past 19 years had it not been for some of their more wealthy fans who stepped up and purchased the team to keep them in the Edmonton. Cal Nichols led the formation of Edmonton Investors Group that grew to 38 local investors and included community drives to raise pocket change to keep the Oilers in the City of Champions. The push was successful and they remained in ownership until 2007 when they sold to local billionaire and lifelong Oilers fan Daryl Katz, securing their future in Edmonton.

There has been little to cheer about in Edmonton since the Cup run of 2006, but the support never waned. Despite an all-to-often wretched product on the ice, the fans still turned out, selling out just about every home game since 2005.

The low points are many and the franchise gave the fans many opportunities to flee. But for the most part they held strong. In those 10 seasons of missed playoffs, the Oilers finished with a record of 298-398-90, 100 games under .500 and 190 losses more than wins.

They were so bad they finished with the first overall pick four times. The futility was so rampant the league was forced to continue to tweak the format of the NHL Draft Lottery to make it more difficult for the last place team to get the first overall selection.

It didn’t help that three of those four drafts were devoid of a franchise player at the top of the draft board, but the selections should still have kick started a rebuild instead of putting them on pace for even more top five selections.

The Oilers also went through coaches and management teams with more regularity than an Ex-lax tester, and with similar horrific results.

In that time, the franchise struggled to identify what an NHL defenceman or defensive system looked like (swarm, anyone?) or a goaltender. In those 10 years, their goal differential stood at minus-459.

Maybe the lowest point came from then team president and legendary defenceman Kevin Lowe and his infamous “two types of fans” comment in 2013 after years of putrid on-ice performance and sold-out buildings. They almost lost me on that one, they were words that were especially hard coming from my all-time favourite player.

Oilers fans have spent the last 10 years dealing with a lot. A punch-line of a hockey club that seemingly didn’t even have the ability to stand up for itself on the ice and discussions about potential first overall picks taking over as Christmas ornaments came out of storage every year. There were even not-so-subtle threats about moving the club to Seattle and Hamilton in a protracted arena negotiation.

Even our moments of glory — winning the Connor McDavid draft lottery — were met with mockery and discouragement from the rest of the hockey world.

So please excuse those in orange and blue if they seem a little distracted over the next couple of months.

Entire worlds have changed since the last time the Oilers were not the first ones out on the golf course. I myself have moved seven times to four different cities, got married and dropped 100 pounds. People I watched the 2006 Stanley Cup Final with, have gotten married, and now have three three kids.

Politcally there has been much change, Stephen Harper was in his first year as prime minister while Ralph Klein was finishing out his final year as premier. The U.S. has gone from George W. Bush to eight years of Barack Obama to Donald Trump.

I am going to enjoy this, even if it only lasts four games. The shroud of darkness has been lifted and pride in Oil Country has finally returned.