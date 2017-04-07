Curling club lands grand slam tournament

The Rose City Curling Club will be welcoming the best curlers in the world to town in January.

The club will be hosting the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Meridian Canadian Cup at Encana Arena from Jan. 16-21 which will feature the top 32 rinks — 16 men’s, 16 women’s — from the World Curling Tour. This will be the biggest curling event the city has ever hosted, trumping previous bonspiels like the Continental Cup and the BP’s Cup. The grand slam event will have a competitive level on par with a world championship, and for some rinks will serve as a warm up for the Winter Olympics in PeyongChang, South Korea in early February next year.

At the City of Camrose council meeting on March 20, councilors approved a request for $25,000 grant to help host the week-long tournament.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase curling and bring it back to the city of Camroset,” said Rose City Curling Club special events coordinator Ken Duggan.

The field has not been set yet, but the top 16 rinks in the World Curling Tour’s order of merit point standings in both the men’s and women’s divisions will be invited to the Rogers Sportsnet-run event. Currently, this list includes top Canadian rinks like Brad Gushue, Kevin Koe, Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones, as well as international rinks like Niklas Edin of Sweden, Thomas Ulsrud of Norway, Eve Muirhead of Scotland and Anna Sidorova of Russia.

Previous tournaments hosted by the club at Encana have had smaller fields and not near the depth of the grand slam event. With the names that will likely be coming, there are hopes that it will draw a large number of curling fans to Camrose from throughout the province and region. With a capacity of over 2,500, Duggan is hoping to sellout the weekend draws, but admits the weather will be key to their attendance for the walk-up gate.

“We’ve never sold out, so we hope that we can sell at a higher rate, our attendance has been somewhere between 12,000 and 15,500 people (for a full event),” said Duggan. “We hope to establish attendance records with this.”

The club was approached by Sportsnet to host the event, with the club’s strong reputation for hosting arena events. Originally the broadcaster had a different event in mind, the season-ending Champions Cup, but there were scheduling conflicts for the club, as there was no way they could guarantee the availability of the arena if the Kodiaks hockey team went on a playoff run. Hosting this event, however, will make it so other user groups can plan around the tournament, as well as make ticket sales a little easier to tie into Christmas presents for curling fans.

Sportsnet will be broadcasting most of the draws, particularly later in the event, and will serve as a platform for the club and the city to promote itself to the rest of the country, while hosting many curling fans from throughout the region.

“This is all about TV and being nationally broadcast on Sportsnet, so for us this is very important,” said City of Camrose general manager of community services Ryan Poole. “Because it is an invitational tour … it brings in top names in curling … the talent you see at the Briar and the Olympics, so all eyes get focused for a few days on Camrose.

“We’re expecting a pretty good draw, people will come from a decent distance and bring their family members with them. I suspect it will have that spinoff effect in the future, people will go ‘Wow, Camrose can host that kind of an event? Wow look at their facility.’ That’s the kind of spinoff down the road that might attract even more people.”

Sportsnet will also be bringing their own crew to put on the event, taking some of the pressure off of the curling club when it comes to securing volunteers. Past arena events have required 200 or more volunteers to put on the tournament while Duggan says they will only need about 125 for this event.

The $25,000 from the city is critical to the operation of the tournament as the club does have to cover the costs of hosting the tournament as well as a hosting fee to Rogers Sportsnet. The club does get percentages of ticket revenue and local sponsorship as well.

“It will help to ensure that it is a financial success because the curling club is the one putting the money up for it,” said Duggan. “All of the money we can get is vital to make sure that we do OK. We do have a budget and an estimate that shows it should be economically viable if we get the kind of attendance that we think it should.”