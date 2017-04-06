Be heard at the Naturalization Program Open house

A Camrose Naturalization Program Open Forum discussion will be held from 2-4 p.m. on April 9 at the Border Paving Arena upstairs in the meeting room. I encourage all interested persons to attend. You will have the opportunity to voice your opinion on the matter regardless if you are for or against the program.

• Your opinion on this matter is critical to the way you want our city to look aesthetically,

• You will have the opportunity to voice your opinion on weed control within the city limits (spraying herbicides or mowing).

• Voice your opinion on rodent, insect and pest control.

• Voice your opinion on what is considered to be a fire hazard along Camrose Drive.

This is an important meeting and I do encourage all concerned citizens to attend as your opinion matters in this situation. Attendees will be from the city, Blue Dot and members of our group opposing this program.

You do not have to be a resident in the city of Camrose to attend, as the city wants to know what the visitors to our city think of this program and what their opinion is on how this program looks aesthetically. Please attend.

Rodger Banack

Camrose