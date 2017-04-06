Back on ice with a new perspective on life

Owen Johnson’s life changed in the long blink of an eye one year ago.

The Camrose Cougars’ defenceman had just finished his final season of minor hockey and was playing the role of designated driver for a friend coming home from a party in the early hours of the morning on April 24, 2016. It was a role he was accustomed to playing on the ice, he always had his teammates’ back.

The 45-minute drive home after dropping his friend off ended in a nightmare. Five minutes from his parent’s Bawlf farm he fell asleep, drove into the ditch and hit an approach at about 120 km/h. His truck rolled and he was ejected from the cabin as he was not wearing a seatbelt — a small bit of luck as the roof of his truck wound up being lower than the steering wheel.

He didn’t wake up until later that day while in a CT scanner at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

He was paralyzed from the chest down.

“I freaked, I had broke both my forearms and had plastic surgery done to my hand. I lost my mind and was punching and I thought I was kicking, but I wasn’t kicking,” said Johnson, 18. “They pulled me out and told me what was going on.

“At the beginning I didn’t think it was real. I thought it actually wasn’t going to happen, I thought I was going to come back and this was temporary. It took about a month and then I finally realized I was stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

That’s not where his story ended, however. In reality it will turn out to be just the beginning.

From the moment he understood his reality he was asking about sledge hockey and wanted to get back out on the ice. At the urging of his doctors and his dad Dean Johnson, he put it on the back burner until he healed to the point where he would not be putting himself at risk for further injury.

A couple of months ago, however, a parent from his Camrose Cougars team had won a sledge hockey package for a team in a silent auction.

On March 28, Johnson was back on ice for the first time since his accident.

“Ever since that accident I missed sports, they were everything, and to get to play again it was awesome,” he said after his on-ice session. “I had tried (sledge hockey) once before my accident happened, but we were looking at it as soon as my accident happened and I found out I will be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

The two-hour session included an hour of instruction from a Parasports Alberta official and then an hour of scrimmaging at Encana Arena.

His dad watched it all from the sidelines and did the best he could to remain in control of his emotions.

“It was good, I was pretty happy,” he said. “He’s worked hard, and always has. He’s big headed and it was a positive thing this time.

“It’s something he wanted to try and he’s doing it with his buddies, which for the first time is even better, it beats doing it with a bunch of strangers.”

For Owen, the biggest on-ice adjustment came down to acceptance of his situation.

“It wasn’t how it used to be,” he said. “You’re looking at it in a different way. You look at yourself in the glass and you see yourself look back and now when you see yourself, you look different.”

Though from the Bawlf area, Johnson played much of his minor hockey in Camrose, including all three years of midget with the Cougars.

While he was never drafted into major junior hockey, he had the size to play at a higher level and his former coach Brad Parsons, now general manager of the Cougars, argues he had the ability to play junior hockey. He was set to play with the Killam Wheat Kings of the North East Alberta Junior B Hockey League following his minor hockey career.

As a defenceman, he was a leader for the Cougars and earned the ‘A’ on his left chest.

Despite his injury he made it out to many of their games this season to watch and keep tabs on his former teammates.

As part of the sledge hockey day, he was presented with a Cougars jersey with his name plate on the back along with his familiar No. 17.

“He was a very strong player, very tough, very competitive, a leader,” said Parsons. “He’s someone everyone looked up to, who protected his teammates, loved his teammates and was just fierce on the ice.

“He was very big, very tough, just a man amongst boys, all the time.”

Johnson has made it clear that he is not going to let his injury hold him back from life.

He is already back behind the wheel of a new truck, equipped with hand controls and is excited to make sledge hockey more than just a one-time thing. He is also looking into playing floor volleyball, after reconnecting with a contact from his volleyball playing days at Bawlf School, from where he will be graduating from at the end of the school year. Johnson is also looking at attending Olds College next year and taking their sports management program, which would put him in position to run tournaments and other sports events and organizations.

Before the accident he was a carpenter and busy building houses.

For his old team, watching Johnson has been a reality check and a lesson in life and perseverance.

They had a big year finishing at the top of their league standings and made it all of the way to the league final and also advanced to provincials in Rocky Mountain House.

“In terms of life lessons there’s lots — never taking things for granted, you never know when a tragic accident can happen,” said Parsons. “These kids got to play a whole other year of hockey after Owen’s accident, he did not. A lot of the players went and visited him in the hospital, a lot of players have been with him and went to school with him and visited him at the Glenrose in rehabilitation. He is lucky to be alive and we talk a lot about that with him, but now we also start talking about future and the things you can do.”