A Newo spin on the business of renewable energy

There’s a new company in Camrose that is taking a different approach to the environment and business in general.

Newo Global Energy officially opened its doors on Saturday as a non-profit solar installation company. Not only did they do a ribbon cutting on the weekend, they also turned on their first completed residential project as well.

“It’s kind of fitting that it is all wrapping up around our grand opening,” said technical director Ryan Lindsay.

Newo is a Cree word for four, representing the four elements — earth, wind, fire and water. For the partners it represents a connection to the world in which we live and operate with an emphasis on doing better to take care of it.

Newo president and co-founder Rajan Rathnavalu came together with seven other partners, also including James Gilbert, Cliff Drever, Adrian Mohammed, Maya Rathnavalu and Simon Irving, all of whom are based Camrose with seven of the eight having gone to the University of Alberta-Augustana. They are also all a part of the Blue Dot project, while not officially connected, Newo is a result of that movement.

“One of the things we did say when the Blue Dot declaration was passed, we said that Blue Dot Camrose was not just going to go away and say ‘OK city council go ahead and do it,’” said Rathnavalu. “This is part of that intention. Stewardship of the planet is up to all of us and we need to do our part. The people who did support the Blue Dot initiative are also happy to support this initiative because this is a practical way of expressing those intentions.”

While Newo is not necessarily being innovative in the technology they are using, their goal is to make solar technology much more accessible to Central Albertans. They view it as an industry that is ready to finally take off in the region with solar power becoming much more affordable in recent years, to the point where the panels can be paid off in 10-20 years while generating profit after that by feeding power back into the grid. The cost has dropped 10 fold since they were first installed in Alberta in 1995.

Rathnavalu also points to rebates the province will be rolling out for solar panels in the coming months, making them that much more of a reality for people.

“What we’re trying to facilitate is the economy of the future,” said Rathnavalu. “There isn’t a high demand at the moment because it isn’t the first thing that people think. People build a home, they think about putting shingles on the roof and installing a furnace and hooking up natural gas — solar is something in 20 years that will be something like that, it will be just a part of the way we build homes and design homes and take into account south facing exposure when we design our architectural plans.”

Depending on the size of a roof and energy needs, a solar panel roof can cost between $5,000 and $30,000, while most homes will fall into the $10,000 to $15,000 range.

Their indigenous roots go beyond their name, which was suggested to them by Maskwacis elder Roy Louis. They will be working closely with the local First Nation on their housing and energy supply. Louis was on hand for their opening ceremony with a strong endorsement of their objectives.

“The traditional theme of newo — four — is very symbolic to our people, especially the Plains tribes, and you can count on many different things on four — four seasons, four races, four colours, four winds, four plants, four chiefs — all of these things are very important to us,” said Louis.

“Mind, body, spirit, soul; water, wind, fire and mother earth, those things are very fundamental to our people, they’re very crucial to our ceremonies.”

What makes Newo really unique is that it is non-profit. Any money they make after covering expenses and salaries will be pumped back into the community through education programs and partnering with other initiatives like Habitat for Humanity Camrose, as they hope to outfit their new projects with solar panels.

It is an important element to the company as they attempt to normalize solar power in an effort to ween people off of fossil fuels.

“It will be hard to meet the environmental challenges if we maintain a profit-at-any-cost (model) as part of our economy,” said Rathnavalu.

“It’s not meant to criticize local small businesses, because most small business just want to support their family and do right by their community. Our business builds on that principal and that value and makes it explicit in our company DNA.”