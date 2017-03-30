West Grandview traffic calming settled

The City of Camrose has reached a resolution on the traffic calming issues in West Grandview.

After public consultation and much debate over the last few years in chambers, City of Camrose councilors approved a new option of 100 per cent funding by the city up to $40,000 with the most affected property owners being given the option of replacing temporary barricades with steel posts or gates, the cheapest of three options that had been discussed in recent meetings.

“This has been a topic of discussion for several years and there has been community input, requesting the road closure to stop the short cutting,” said city manager Malcolm Boyd. “That short cutting stopped two years ago when council directed administration to install concrete barriers. Really what we’re doing today is making those barriers permanent.”

The 71 properties adjacent to 49 Avenue between Grand Drive and 64 Street, 49 Avenue between 64 Street and 66 Street, 50 Avenue between 64 Street and 66 Street, and 64 Street between 48B Avenue and 50 Avenue will be polled for their choice.

The steel posts or decorative gates were deemed to be the most cost effect option and will continue the traffic calming the barriers created. The posts will have the ability to collapse or be removed in the case of maintenance. They are estimated to cost under $40,000.

Other options discussed included curb extensions at six entrances to West Grandview at a total cost of $210,000 and permanent cul-de-sacs at 50 Avenue and 64 Street, and 49 Avenue and 64 Street at a total cost of approximately $357,000.

There will be no cost to residents unless the project goes over $40,000.

Traffic calming measures were requested by residents in the area after the route became a popular short cut for people wanting to get to the box store developments on the west side of Camrose.

The neighbourhoods were not originally designed for that level of traffic and it became a safety and noise concern for the residents. Two years ago, temporary barricades were put in place to cut off the short cut route. They will now be replaced with either permanent posts that can be removed for road maintenance or gates which will cost roughly the same amount.