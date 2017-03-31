Vikings determined to get back to ACAC gold

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings hockey team has some soul searching to do this off season.

After losing to the NAIT Ooks in the 2016 Alberta Colleges Athletic Association final, their expectation was to win it all this year. Thanks in large part to a sub-par first half of the season, that did not happen. Now head coach Blaine Gusdal is trying to figure out why the pieces did not slide together this season.

“There’s an adjustment to how we have to approach the regular season,” he said. “It’s something we talk about at great length when we start the year. I’ve been in the league nine years and I think it’s 15-plus years before you find a team that’s won the championship that didn’t finish in the top two. Our two trips to the league finals we were a top-two team, this year we were built to be a top-two team.”

The main culprit was their November in which they went 2-4-0-0 and went into the Christmas break with a 7-6-1 record and well back of the chase for a top-two spot in the conference which would give them an all-important first round bye. They rebounded by going 12-3-0-0 after Christmas, but by then the damage had been done.

They finished fourth in the conference, but needed three games to beat the Red Deer College Kings.

By the time they hit the semifinals against the NAIT Ooks, they were gassed. They still managed to put the two-time defending champion Ooks on the ropes by winning Game 1 3-2 in overtime at NAIT, and then out playing them for 40 minutes in Game 2 at home the next night. The problem was the first 20 minutes in which NAIT capitalized on three bad miscues to take a 3-0 lead and went on to win 4-1. NAIT won the series the next night in Edmonton on March 12.

“Last year I thought we took a huge step forward and maybe overachieved a little bit by finishing second and getting into the league championship series against an undefeated team — we proved how close we were,” said Gusdal.

“The whole goal this year was to close that gap and give ourselves an opportunity to win a championship, and my evaluation is we took a step back. Now it’s a case of making sure that our returning core players … they understand how important this summer of preparation is and how important their consistent leadership is going to be next year and then making sure we surround them with guys who understand that every game is as important as a playoff game.”

The Vikings now have some major holes to fill. They are losing seven key members from this roster including Ryan Procyshyn, Scott Swiston, Connor McLaughlin, Beau Taylor, Dylan Coupal, Boyd Wakelin and Jeff Lorenz.

“Those seven guys have been real key pieces to our puzzle and definitely a key component of our leadership group that we graduate and we’re going to miss them,” said Gusdal.

“We didn’t lose much after we won our championship (in 2012), and we only brought in three first-year players and they were Dylan Coupal, Boyd Wakelin and Jeff Lorenz. The three of them have done absolutely everything I have asked of them for five years, unwavering, I can’t say enough about those three guys. They truly understand what it means to be a Viking and doing it the Viking way.”

One place they will not have to restock is in net where they have the most depth in the ACAC with Curtis Skip, Harry Fredeman and Zach deGraves. Skip came back from a major injury last year to establish himself as the starter this year with the second best save percentage in the league at .927 and third best goals against average at 2.45, and was the Vikings’ best player in the playoffs. Fredeman was solid all year despite an injury that took him out of the net for a couple of months while deGraves as a rookie showed the potential to be as good or better than any of them.

“They do things the right way for me, they make us a better team and they give us a chance to win and we need to be better around them,” said Gusdal.

Gusdal will be looking to fill in everywhere else with major spots open at all positions, but particularly up front, saying he needs to find players who know how to work hard every practice and game.

To say he’s motivated to get back into the final is an understatement.

“The focus with this program is to win a championship and the focus with this program is to be a medal contender and this is the first time in seven years we did not at the very least obtain a bronze medal,” said Gusdal. “That’s something that’s very frustrating to me because that is something this program could brag about for the last six years.”