TownSquare project receives council approval

City Council approved plans to build a major mixed use development at the corner of 48 A Ave and 51 St.

The project, called TownSquare Camrose, will include a nine-unit condo, seven smart houses and four live/work units. The project will combine five vacant lots into one lot and has been rezoned as direct control. The project is an estimated $5 million investment by Home Solutions and RDS Development, and are hoping to break ground by the end of April with an 18-month expected build time. It was approved at the last City of Camrose council meeting on March 20.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback,” said contractor and developer Shawn Mackinnon. “Between us and the city we’ve all really looked at this project with huge due diligence as to what was going to be the final product.”

The project helps fill several different needs in a developing market, including green housing and healthy living.

With the project in downtown Camrose, it means everything is within a walkable distance, encouraging active transportation.

They will also be built to high environmental efficiency standards, incorporating cutting edge technologies into their construction.

One of the unique aspects of the project are the four live/work units which will have a small business on the ground level with an apartment above it. The type of business could be anything from a hair salon to a hobby shop to a small law office to everything in between.

It is a new twist on an old concept as the younger generation is starting to trend towards living closer to city centres as opposed to the suburbs. It also allows someone to own a home and a business for a reason able price.

Camrose has not built these types of units in several decades, but the demand is there.

Mackinnon says they have already received a lot of interest in all of the units despite pre-sales likely not ready for another month as all the details and price points are finalized.

“Hopefully by the time we break ground we’ll be able to start pre selling,” said Mackinnon. “We’ve got a lot of people that have inquired and would like to purchase now, but until we have all of our details in order we’re not going to.”

The smart homes will be similar to the six they constructed on the east end of downtown on 48 Ave a couple of years ago.

An open house was held in early March with great feedback. In a letter submitted to the city by an adjacent property owner David Price, he said he originally went to the open house to express his displeasure with the project, noting concerns over urban density, however, those concerns were availed.

“Then we looked at the properties Home Solutions recently built by the Charlie Killam school and went to the Open House and I had the wind taken out of my sails,” he wrote. “This development is actually well thought out and designed and I find myself looking forward to its completion.”

For the city, this is an important, innovative project that could help set standards for future similar developments.

“It’s very important for us to accomplish our infill redevelopment goals and get people living in and around downtown, it’s part of our re-urbanization efforts,” said City of Camrose director of planning and development Aaron Leckie.

“It’s incredibly important when a private developer comes forward to submit a project like that. Now our next stage is to move forward with the actual details of the development permit — the site by site building design.”