Sorenson Slams federal budget for deficit

The Trudeau government released their 2017 budget on Thursday and Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson is not happy with the massive debts that have been put forward.

The budget is forecasting a $23 billion debt for 2016-17 and a $28.5 billion debt for 2017-18, a far cry from the $10 billion debt cap Trudeau promised in his election.

Even more troubling for Sorenson is how little investment is slated for rural Alberta and that there does not appear to be a plan to balance the budget, except through higher taxation.

“Across the country we are not in a recession, so we’ve always thought when the country is not in a recession period you should be able to balance the budget or come very, very close to balancing the budget,” said Sorenson. “That’s why we’re very concerned when we see the amount of debt that’s been accumulated over the two budgets he’s had.”

The budget does call for investment in the agriculture sector, including a review of rail services, a $10.1 billion trade and transportation fund, completing a complex trade agreement with the European Union, the elimination of $700 million worth of tariffs to make the Canadian agri-foods more competitive on the world market and investment of $500 million in the expansion of broadband networks and $2 billion in rural infrastructure. There was also the announcement of an additional $70 million in agri-sciences over the next six years.

However, the agriculture industry is also taking some big hits. The carbon tax will make everything producers do more expensive while the government is entering a consultation process that could take away a farmers’ ability to defer their grain delivery, which will hit them hard come tax time.

“When you doing trade, you’re doing something that’s very beneficial for agriculture, that being said, there is really nothing else in this budget for agriculture,” he said. “We all agree you need to cut down on tax evaders, but when people have a plan to keep their taxes low and (finance minister Bill Morneau) says ‘No we want to get rid of that,’ that all of a sudden is playing in a different ball park, that’s much different than tax evasion.”

The Trudeau government says the budget invests in innovation and will strengthen the middle class, while investing in equality and First Nations communities to meet the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

However, Sorenson questions the effectiveness of the dollars being spent.

“We always have to have research, development and innovation, but this is a little bit different. It’s almost as if he’s picking and choosing the areas of where he wants that innovation,” said Sorenson. “For every dollar invested in research, development and innovation, there’s going to be winners and there’s going to be losers and there’s some sectors where he’s absolutely staying away from and there are other areas he’s going into. We’ll wait and see how effective he is.”

Sorenson takes issue with the infrastructure spending set aside in the budget. There is nothing in the budget for the oil patch and with 100,000 oil field workers in the province out of work, they cannot all go back to school and be innovators. In fact, he says oil field exploration has been deincentivized altogether.

“In the past there’s been a credit for oil companies going out and exploring,” said Soreneson. “It’s a high cost and there was a tax credit and he’s taken that away. In a period of time when oil prices are down and that sector is hurting more than any other, he’s taken away the incentives that are there.”

He also questions how much the middle class is going to be strengthened with the amount of new taxes coming in to try and make up some of the deficit, including taxes on public transit users, Uber and ride sharing, beer and wine, donated medicines, child care, small business owners, oil and gas companies, and on tourism.

“The average Canadian wants to ask, at the end of the day is there more money in my pocket or less, and the average Canadian is going to find there’s less money,” said Sorenson.

“He’s nickle and diming everywhere he can to try and grab more money, and I think he’s running out of money. He’s running out of tax payer’s money and he realizes the economy isn’t growing to the degree he wanted it to so he’s taking more money out of it”

The hike in business taxes threatens to make Canada unattractive to investors and major corporations, especially as it is believed U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lower the cost of doing business south of the border considerably.

“We have to compete, I hope the prime minister understands that and will say ‘We’re at an unlevel playing field if we are under a much higher tax regime here than what they have in the United States,’” said Sorenson. “We have to be competitive and this budget doesn’t make us any more competitive.”

The one area where the Trudeau government did cut back was in defence spending, slicing $8.48 billion from their budget and deferring what was left of it out over a longer period of time. This in the face of calls from Trump for all NATO countries to actually spend to the 2 per cent GDP minimum that they’ve agreed to. Canada currently spends at 1 per cent of our GDP on defence.

“Coupled with last year’s cuts, the department of defence now faces a $12 billion shortfall,” said Sorenson. “We already know that defence isn’t a priority of the government, it’s appalling though that the largest cuts are at the expense of our Canadian armed forces.”