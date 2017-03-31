Royals built for bright future

The future is bright for the Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals boys basketball team despite not advancing to the provincial tournament.

The Royals won the consolation final at the zone tournament earlier this month, but what is most encouraging is the number of young returning players who are poised to have successful Grade 11 and 12 campaigns for the Royals.

“The OLMP basketball scene is looking strong here for the next few years,” said athletic director Brad Burns. “We want our youth to get some experience and we want them to step up and contribute at the zone level.”

Leading the way will be point guards Ryan Cunningham and Will Knopf and forwards Cody Mattus and Dawson Twitchell.

There are also some top Grade 9s from a program that won regionals in Tofield who will be making the jump to the varsity squad like Kieran Isnor, Jaxon Ball and Brandon Zunti.

This year they are losing just two Grade 12s Jesse Gosselin who started for the Royals and Sean Aucoin who was a solid player off the bench for OLMP.

“Jesse’s been at our school for six years and was a reliable post player for us,” said Burns. “He was the one getting into the dirty areas and getting those offensive and defensive rebounds and putting up some big shots at key times of the year.”

They are building towards the 2018-19 season where the goal is to not just go to provincials but be a contender there as well as they have put in a bid for hosting rights for the 2A boys and girls provincial championship.