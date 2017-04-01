For a city of under 20,000, Camrose punches above its weight when it comes to producing top entertainers.

Over the last three and a half decades the Camrose Music Festival has played an integral role in that development. Next week will mark 36 years of promoting music, speech arts and dance in the city.

The festival runs from April 3-7 with a showcase Grand Concert at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre on April 11 to wrap it up.

“I’m kind of impressed when I look at the history of musicians that Camrose has produced that are not only living here and still teaching … but there’s also some people who have jumped off into the world and are even coming back and performing at the Lougheed,” said Camrose Music Festival president Katelyn Palo.

This year 372 people will be competing in seven events for the Lion’s Rose Bowl, which will go to the most outstanding performance of the festival and includes a $500 scholarship, as well as the Multi-Talent Award which comes with a $300 scholarship.

The festival has brought in seven top adjudicators again this year to monitor the festival: MacEwan Conservatory of Music at Alberta College and MacEwan University instructor Dan Davis for Band Instrumental, Community Music; Victoria School dance instructor Sherri Birdsell for Dance; Associate Professor of Music at the University of Alberta, concert organizer and accomplished pianist Patricia Tao for Piano; award-winning conductor and pianist from Edmonton and at the University of Alberta-Augustana John Wiebe for School and Community Music; Edmonton-based actor, singer and teacher Joyanne Rudiak for Speech Arts; highly decorated Argentinian violinist and pianist and active member of the Calgary Musician Association Maria Medlow for Strings; and music director at the Rosebud Theatre and Rosebud School of the Arts Bill Hamm for Vocal and Musical Theatre.

“We do encourage the adjudicators to approach their time as a mini workshop, so essentially kids are getting a master class,” said Palo.

“Very often it’s quite funny to watch their teachers in the audience, because the adjudicator will say ‘you need to lift your hand this way when you holding your trumpet,’ or ‘fingers at the keyboard’ or ‘stand this way and take a deep breath,’ and their teachers are sitting and silently nodding their heads because the teacher has been saying this for eight months and now the adjudicator is coming in and saying the very same thing. It reinforces it for the kids and sometimes they will pull out something the teacher hasn’t said and it will spur the kids on to say ‘Oh yes! I can do this.’”

Directly from the Camrose Music Festival, some musicians will have the opportunity to go to provincials in Edmonton if they impress the adjudicators enough.

Camrose has produced a long line of national and international level performers who have come back to either perform at the Lougheed Centre or the Bailey Theatre or other venues including Nathan Berg, Fraser Harland, Halley Bailey, Brittany Bailey and Joel Harder.

Many of those musicians would not be where they are today if it wasn’t for the tutelage of some of the teachers and performers who have worked with multiple generations like Tom Spila, Brian Dumont, Charlene Brown, Susan Ward, Maya Rathnavalu, Tova Olson, Joy-Anne Murphy and Bob Bailey.

“They are either teachers or teachers and or performers right here in Camrose that are helping our students and to me that is awesome,” said Palo. “All of those people are highly talented and they’re teaching our kids.”

While the level of talent is always impressive, what impresses Palo the most are not always those that shine the brightest.

“I almost get more excited at the ones I know who are so scared to be standing up there and yet they are … because I just watch them grow in their confidence when they make it through their piece or even the ones that do mess up yet they persevere through it, stand up and take a bow,” said Palo. “It just rocks me to my core that kids can do that.”

The festival will be at seven different venues throughout Camrose with Voice and Musical Theatre at Bethel Lutheran Church; Strings at Pleasantview Alliance/Community Church; Concert Band at Camrose Composite High School; School Choral and Community Vocal Solo at Jack Stuart School; Choral and Solo Speech at Chester Ronning School; Junior Piano at Century Meadows Baptist Church; and Senior Piano at Messiah Lutheran Church.

“It’s quite amazing to get it all right here,” said Palo.

There is free admission for those 18 and under while it is $5 for the week or $2 per session for everyone else. Admission for the Grand Concert on April 11 at 7 p.m. is $10 for adults and 18 and under is free. Tickets are available online at camroselive.ca