Mobile food vendor bylaw passes

Council approved a bylaw at council on March 20 that set up guidelines for the mobile food vendors.

The matter was first brought to the committee of the whole on Feb. 6 after there had been several inquiries into business licenses.

“It’s part of a growing trend that has now shifted into some of smaller municipalities,” said City of Camrose director of planning and development Aaron Leckie. “We’re set up well for it here because of our compact urban design, it’s a very defined city, there isn’t a soft edge … everything is centrally located, and I think this is something that more and more people are supporting as an option.”

Food on wheels proprietors will now be required to obtain a valid business license for each unit of varying types depending on the type of business and where it parks, but no license will be issued until the applicant has written approval from Alberta Health Services for each unit.

Other regulations include the need of a written agreement with property owners if private or city land is going to be used. Business will not be permitted on any public roadway, and regulations regarding parking regulations, signage and advertising, hours of operation, health, safety and disposal of waste.

“The biggest difficulty was trying to balance some of the different regulations we found in comparable municipalities,” said Leckie. “It was trying to balance it out and make sure we had a made in Camrose policy that works for the people that operates these businesses and I hope we have captured that”

Leckie said as of Thursday last week that there had already been three licenses purchased for mobile food vendors.

“We’ve had three just since the approval, so I imagine more will come forward for it and I imagine we’ll be sitting at between eight and 12 for the year,” said Leckie.

There is a seafood restaurant, a frozen yogurt vendor and a hot dog vendor already with a permit. He said they will be monitoring how this summer goes with feedback from residents and other restaurant owners.