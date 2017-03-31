Meals on Wheels keeps on serving

For the last 45 years Meals on Wheels has been an essential service in Camrose, provided by a dedicated group of volunteers.

On Monday, Mayor Norm Mayer proclaimed this week to be Meals on Wheels week, giving the program, run through Camrose and District Support Services, an opportunity to promote itself within the community.

It was also an opportunity to get the mayor, Const. Kelly Bauer of the Camrose Police Service Crime Prevention Unit, and Camrose Fire Department public education officer Jeff Knopf out on a noon delivery run.

“A lot of people don’t realize our service is there in the community, we’ve been around for so long so they just kind of assume it happens,” said CDSS director Maria Lobreau, adding people can pre-purchase meals for loved ones or buy gift certificates for them or even frozen meals if they live out of town.

Lobreau says they serve between 400 and 600 clients a month with one meal a day, either a hot lunch or supplies for a frozen meal, prepared through Bethany’s Brookside kitchen.

“It used to be known as hospital food and now it’s very good food, there’s a good balance, there’s a lot of vegetables in each meal, it’s home cooked here, so the residents at Brookside … they get the same food, so it’s really good quality food.”

The program, however, delivers more than a warm meal.

The volunteers serve as a resource to check in on seniors who are on their own, and in many cases provide some social interaction when they may not receive much on their own.

“We had one client who lost his spouse, and it’s been very helpful because he has somebody who comes and says hello, and he’s quite lonely, and it’s been really good to have meal delivery for him,” said Lobereau. “He’s coming out of his shell now.”

Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers and if you’d like to get involved contact Lobreau at CDSS at 780-672-4141 or through email at cdss7@telusplanet.net.