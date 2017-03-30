Infinite Imagination, founded by Mike Hicks and Trevor McTavish now introduce their first in a series of several theatrical productions of the recently established In House Theatre Group of the Bailey Theatre.

Hicks and McTavish bring several years of experience, talent and expertise to the Bailey as active members of the Camrose and area theatre community. For this current production of Foolish Acts, Hicks and McTavish are joined by Rayna Pohorelic, a well known actress and director of Camrose and district theatre companies. Making their debut on the Bailey stage for Foolish Acts are Darryl Bleau a talented drama enthusiast and Deb Anderson, a very talented individual in her second stage appearance. Patrons of the Bailey, as well as newcomers, would be foolish to miss this evening of four one-act theatre productions. Two are comedies, one romance and a tale of a saved tragedy.

The opening for Infinite Imagination’s Foolish Acts presentation is The Wedding Story by Julianne Homokay, a one act comedy of three characters; a storyteller, the perfect bride and a perfect groom. The storyteller attempts to tell a group of children (audience) an ideal bedtime story having all the qualities of a classical romantic fairytale. However, the reality of marriage known by the couple, leads to some rather hilarious circumstances indeed. McTavish, well known to Camrose theatergoers, gives a quality hand in the direction of this well known art form.

Infinite Imagination’s rendition of Terry Roueche’s But I am French is sure to tickle the ribs of its audiences. In this romantic comedy, a very likeable Charles tries to convince his no nonsense girlfriend that he really is French; only to find that the accent might work but his knowledge of the French language doesn’t. Camrosian actor and director Hicks adds a personal flavour to this one act play. Can Charles convince you?

Hicks, co-founder of Infinite Imagination, directs British award-winning one act romantic comedy drama entitled Is This Seat Taken written by Sean Baker. In this play, a couple endeavour to put spark in a 14-year marriage through role play. Their commitment to attempt role play is only due to their love for each other. Only after meeting with another couple, do they find in reality, that there may very well be one right way to role play (be married) and their way may not be it. Can the couple in this heartfelt comedy find real happiness in the reality of life? Stay tuned.

Still Life, is a drama written by Seth Krammer and directed for Infinite Imagination by Rayna Pohorelic.

A very talented Pohorelic has performed many roles on the Camrose and district theatre scene and directing for her second time with Infinite Imagination. In this one act play called Still Life, an accomplished artist is confronted with tragedy and despair and must face the question of what do you do when your purpose in life is stolen from you. Can a friend come to your assistance in finding answers? This heart-touching drama is not to be missed.

Foolish Acts goes Saturday at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the Bailey box office or available online at http://www.baileytheatre.com/tickets.html.